Taiwan to Bring in Indian Migrant Workers Amid Labour Shortage

Taiwan is set to bring in Indian migrant workers to expand its workforce as a shortage of labour affects the East Asian country’s key sectors.

A major semiconductor producer, Taiwan is host to around 700,000 migrant workers who come mostly from Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand.

Many of those workers are employed either in manufacturing or as home helpers for Taiwan’s ageing society.

“The quality of Indian labour is stable, they are hard working and well considered,” Taiwan’s Ministry of Labour said.

The ministry said it a memorandum of understanding had been signed between each other’s de facto embassies in Taipei and Delhi, but implementation details will still need to be worked out.

A small-scale pilot scheme will start first, and if that goes well more Indian workers will be allowed in, the ministry said.

It did not say, however, how many workers may eventually come — only that the numbers would be decided by Taiwan.

The country has previously denied reports that up to 100,000 Indian workers may be allowed in.

The ministry also said demand for workers in Taiwan for manufacturing, construction, agriculture and other industries has continued to expand which the country is unable to fulfil itself. Demand for migrant workers has, as a result, increased year by year.

India, like most countries, has no formal ties with Chinese-claimed Taiwan, but there is a close business relationship with India wanting to encourage more Taiwanese tech companies to invest and manufacture in India.

India also has a difficult relationship with China, especially over their disputed shared border.

Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

