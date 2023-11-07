Tech Site Founder Detained in China Over Vulgar Content

Chen Shaoji, the founder of DouYu game-streaming site, was taken away by authorities several weeks ago, company sources told a state news outlet

Chinese authorities have apprehended the founder of DouYu, a game-streaming site backed by Tencent, after officials began investigating pornographic and gambling – illegal content – on the platform several months ago.

The company told the state-owned Cover News media outlet they “lost contact” last month with Chen Shaoji, the 39-year-old CEO of the Nasdaq-listed group, according to reports by the FT and various gaming news-sites.

Officials from China’s internet watchdog sent a team of officials to Douyu’s office in May for “rectification” and supervision after the vulgar content was discovered, the reports said.

Chen is the latest of a series of tech entrepreneurs who have fallen offside with authorities since Alibaba’s Jack Ma voiced criticism of officials in late 2020 – a controversial speech that sparked a furious crackdown on internet companies and led to a sector-wide crackdown, plus a major restructuring the Alibaba Group.

Chen was credited with making DouYu a leading game and e-sports platform, drawing about 50 million users a month to view a wide range of content, from war games to live cooking shows, the FT said.

The company was said to have 6.6 billion yuan ($906 million) of cash and investments on its books this year, but its market cap was less than a third of that.

Jim Pollard

