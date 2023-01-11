Tesla Bags 30,000 Orders After China Price Cuts – Tesmanian

Tesla saw demand for its electric vehicles skyrocket in China after it announced major price cuts on January 6, according to a blog which cited the ifeng.com website, as saying the company received over 10,000 orders for its cars on that day, while a report on the Tesmanian said the company bagged 30,000 orders in the first three days after the cuts.
Prices for Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, made at the group’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, were reduced on January 6 to a level closer to vehicles made by BYD, the country’s top selling carmaker, but people who had already bought Teslas were angered by the move – and staged protests at Tesla stores and demanded (apparently without success) that they should get additional benefits for buying the cars before prices were cut.
