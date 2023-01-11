Tesla Bags 30,000 Orders After China Price Cuts – Tesmanian

Tesla saw demand for its electric vehicles skyrocket in China after it announced major price cuts on January 6, according to local media and company PR

Tesla saw demand for its electric vehicles skyrocket in China after it announced major price cuts on January 6, according to a blog which cited the ifeng.com website, as saying the company received over 10,000 orders for its cars on that day, while a report on the Tesmanian said the company bagged 30,000 orders in the first three days after the cuts.

Prices for Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, made at the group’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, were reduced on January 6 to a level closer to vehicles made by BYD, the country’s top selling carmaker, but people who had already bought Teslas were angered by the move – and staged protests at Tesla stores and demanded (apparently without success) that they should get additional benefits for buying the cars before prices were cut.

