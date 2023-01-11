fbpx

Tesla Bags 30,000 Orders After China Price Cuts – Tesmanian

January 11, 2023

Tesla saw demand for its electric vehicles skyrocket in China after it announced major price cuts on January 6, according to local media and company PR


People protest at a Tesla showroom in Chengdu, in western Sichuan province, on January 6, 2023 in an image obtained by Reuters from social media.

 

Tesla saw demand for its electric vehicles skyrocket in China after it announced major price cuts on January 6, according to a blog which cited the ifeng.com website, as saying the company received over 10,000 orders for its cars on that day, while a report on the Tesmanian said the company bagged 30,000 orders in the first three days after the cuts.

Prices for Tesla’s Model 3 and Model Y, made at the group’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, were reduced on January 6 to a level closer to vehicles made by BYD, the country’s top selling carmaker, but people who had already bought Teslas were angered by the move – and staged protests at Tesla stores and demanded (apparently without success) that they should get additional benefits for buying the cars before prices were cut.

Read the full report: The Tesmanian.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

