fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

Tesla Starts Raising China EV Rates After Igniting Price War

February 10, 2023

The US carmaker’s aggressive price cuts earlier this year helped it to stoke demand amid rising inventories


Tesla EV charger seen at Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai
Tesla’s aggressive price cuts earlier this year helped it to stoke demand amid rising inventories. Photo: Reuters

 

Tesla has increased the starting price of its Model Y crossovers in China, after the company’s aggressive price cuts at the beginning of the year ignited an electric vehicle (EV) price war.

The EV-maker raised the price for the rear-wheel drive version of the Model Y by 0.8% to 261,900 yuan ($38,577.11), according to the price information listed on the company’s Chinese website on Friday.

Tesla kept the prices for other versions of Model Y and the Model 3 cars unchanged.

 

Also on AF: Tesla’s Mighty Profits Eat Into Asian Rivals in EV Price War

 

Tesla’s aggressive price cuts earlier this year helped it to stoke demand amid rising inventories.

The US automaker announced plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet the jump in demand.

Tesla’s market share in China’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) sector rose to 12.5% in January from 9% in December, according to a Reuters calculation based on industry data.

 

China car sales plunge

Meanwhile, China’s passenger car sales slumped 38% in January, reversing a 2.4% gain in the previous month, according to industry data.

Sales of new energy cars that include pure battery EVs and plug-in hybrids also fell 6.3% in January after a blistering 90% growth in 2022, the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) said.

Demand weakened after a tax cut on combustion engine cars and state subsidies on electric vehicles (EV) expired.

Despite signs of easing demand in the world’s largest car market, China’s central government did not extend a 50% purchase tax cut on combustion engine vehicles when it expired at the end of December.

It also decided to end a more than decade-long national subsidy for EV purchases. That forced automakers including Tesla to defend their market shares with greater discounts, igniting the EV price war.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Tesla Sold 18% More China-Made Electric Vehicles in January

Tesla Demand Gets a Boost in China Amid EV Price War With BYD

Chinese Carmakers Are Tesla’s ‘Hardest, Smartest’ Rivals: Musk

Buyers Say Tesla Forced Them to Close Orders Before Price Cuts

Indonesia Confirms Tesla Talks as Gigafactory Plan Rumoured

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Japan Carmakers Toyota, Nissan Post Surprise Bumper Profits
Japan Carmakers Toyota, Nissan Post Surprise Bumper Profits
Buffett’s Berkshire Sells Another $139 Million BYD Shares
Buffett’s Berkshire Sells Another $139 Million BYD Shares
India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China - ET
India Among Contenders For Volvo EV Plant Outside China - ET
Nissan to Buy Stake in Renault EV Unit Amid Sweeping Redesign
Nissan to Buy Stake in Renault EV Unit Amid Sweeping Redesign
logo

Electric Vehicles

India Finds Huge Lithium Deposits For First Time in Far North
India Finds Huge Lithium Deposits For First Time in Far North
Vishakha Saxena 10 Feb 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com