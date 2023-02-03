fbpx

Tesla Sold 18% More China-Made Electric Vehicles in January

February 3, 2023

The US auto firm plans to ramp up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand sparked by price cuts early last month


Tesla
The American EV outfit sold 66,051 of its China-produced vehicles in January. photo: Reuters

 

Tesla sold nearly a fifth more China-made electric vehicles in January, data published by the China Passenger Car Association showed on Friday.

The American EV giant sold 66,051 of its China-produced autos last month – that was up 18% from December, when the firm sold 55,796 China-made vehicles, and 10% more than January last year.

 

Also on AF: Blinken Cancels China Trip as ‘Spy Balloon’ Strains Ties

 

Tesla’s Shanghai plant in December cut output by about a third from November, and extended a Lunar New Year holiday period for workers in January, to cope with a rising inventory.

The company now plans to step up output at its Shanghai plant over the next two months to meet demand spurred by price cuts early last month on its best-selling models, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing a planning memo and a person with knowledge of the plan.

Tesla was the second best-selling electric vehicle maker in China last month after BYD which shipped 150,164 cars, the CPCA said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Chinese Carmakers Are Tesla’s ‘Hardest, Smartest’ Rivals: Musk

Tesla’s Mighty Profits Eat Into Asian Rivals in EV Price War

Indonesia Confirms Tesla Talks as Gigafactory Plan Rumoured

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara

