Trump Lauds $23bn BlackRock Buy-up of Hong Kong Giant’s Ports

The deal, for 80% of CK Hutchison’s stake in Hutchison Ports, will give the US consortium control of key Panama Canal ports amid White House calls to end ‘Chinese ownership’ of the waterway

BlackRock’s $22.8-billion deal to buy most of the ports controlled by Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison was hailed in the US Congress yesterday by President Donald Trump.

Trump was delighted to hear the news given he called recently for the US to reclaim ports around the Panama Canal.

The deal will give the US consortium control of key Panama Canal ports amid White House calls to remove them from what it said was Chinese ownership. The high purchase price sent CK Hutchison’s stock up more than 20%.

“My administration will be reclaiming the Panama Canal, and we’ve already started doing it,” Trump told the US Congress.

“Just today, a large American company announced they are buying both ports around the Panama Canal and lots of other things having to do with the Panama Canal and a couple of other canals.”

The deal with the BlackRock-led consortium includes 90% of Panama Ports Company, which has operated the Balboa and Cristobal ports at each end of the canal for over two decades, CK Hutchison said.

In total, the consortium, which includes Terminal Investment and Global Infrastructure Partners, will control 43 ports with some 199 berths in 23 countries, the conglomerate said.

Hutchison stock jumps 22%

CK Hutchison’s stock closed up 21.9% on Wednesday, outpacing a 2.8% rise in Hong Kong’s broader Hang Seng Index. Its price is now the highest since August 1, 2023.

The sale involves CK Hutchison’s 80% stake in Hutchison Ports with an equity value of $14.21 billion. However, the conglomerate will receive more than $19 billion following repayment of some shareholder loans.

Goldman Sachs is advising CK Hutchison on the deal, two sources with knowledge of the deal said. Goldman Sachs declined to comment.

The size of the proceeds would be similar to CK Hutchison’s entire Hong Kong market value prior to Wednesday’s share rally.

The remainder of Hutchison Ports is owned by Singapore’s PSA International.

About 12,000 ships used the Panama Canal last year that connects 1,920 ports across 170 countries. Its position is strategic for the US as more than three-quarters of vessels passing through it originate in or are bound for the United States.

“I would like to stress that the transaction is purely commercial in nature and wholly unrelated to recent political news reports concerning the Panama Ports,” CK Hutchison co-managing director Frank Sixt in a statement.

The conglomerate had been waiting for Panama Supreme Court to make a final ruling about the legal status of its government contract to operate the ports after the local attorney general determined the contract “unconstitutional”.

Largest private port operator

CK Hutchison, controlled by billionaire tycoon Li Ka-shing, has interests ranging from infrastructure, retail to telecoms, aside from being the world’s largest privately owned port operator.

Li has been diversifying his business outside of Hong Kong and mainland China since the 1980s and now only about 12% of CK Hutchison’s revenue is from Hong Kong and China, with the remainder from Europe, the rest of Asia Pacific and Canada.

Sixt said the ports deal was the result of “a rapid, discrete but competitive process” during which CK Hutchison received numerous bids and expressions of interest.

JPMorgan said in a report that while selling the Panama business is “understandable”, the deal is nevertheless a “surprise” given most of CK Hutchison’s other ports are not in regions directly exposed to Sino-US geopolitical tension.

It could be “an opportunistic deal”, JPMorgan said. “Based on our understanding of the management philosophy of CKH, any deal is possible as long as ‘the price is right’.”

The brokerage said the deal would represent a significant strategy shift because it would leave ports contributing about 1% of the conglomerate’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, down from 15%.

The contribution of infrastructure, currently the largest segment, will rise to 33% from 28%.

The $19 billion that CK Hutchison is set to receive from the sale is well above a $13 billion valuation on the ports assets estimated by analysts.

“The disposal would be significantly value enhancing,” Citigroup analysts said.

CK Hutchison’s net debt level was HK$138 billion ($17.76 billion) in June and the sales proceeds could put the conglomerate into a net cash position, UBS analysts said.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

ALSO SEE: