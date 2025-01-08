fbpx

Trump May Declare National Economic Crisis For New Tariffs: CNN

January 8, 2025

Declaring an emergency would allow Trump to build a new tariff programme via the IEEPA law, which authorizes a president to manage imports during a national crisis


Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he holds hands with his wife Melania during his rally,
Republicans are considering moves trump can make once he takes office in just under two weeks (file Reuters image).

 

US President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries.

That claim was reported by CNN on Wednesday, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The move would allow Trump to build a new tariff programme by using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which authorizes a president to manage imports during a national emergency, the report said.

 

ALSO SEE: Meta Ditches Fact Checking in US Ahead of Trump Taking Office

 

“Nothing is off the table,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN, acknowledging that a discussion had taken place over declaring a national emergency.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Trump, a Republican who will take office on January 20, has vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the US, along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods.

He has also said he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day in office.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

Trump Says He And China’s Xi Will Likely ‘Get Along Very Well’

Trump Planning to Clamp Down on Chinese EV Supply Chains

China Seen Taking on More Debt to Counter Trump Tariffs

China Central Bank ‘to Allow a Weaker Yuan’ as Trade Risk

Chinese Media to Trump: ‘There Are No Winners in Tariff Wars’

China ‘Keen For Talks on Trade Deal to Reduce Tariffs Threat’

Economists Say Trump Won’t Hit China With 60% Tariffs Early On

In U-Turn, Elon Musk Says US Tariffs on Chinese EVs ‘Not Good’

US-Sanctioned Oil Tankers Banned at Key Eastern China Ports

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Meta Ditches Fact Checking in US Ahead of Trump Taking Office
Can Musk's Ties With Trump Overcome US Military Ban on CATL?
China's BYD Beat Tesla Again in EV Sales in Q4 Last Year - SCMP
Trump Says He And China's Xi Will Likely 'Get Along Very Well’
Tencent and CATL Shares Sink After Listing by US Defence Dept
