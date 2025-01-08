Trump May Declare National Economic Crisis For New Tariffs: CNN

Declaring an emergency would allow Trump to build a new tariff programme via the IEEPA law, which authorizes a president to manage imports during a national crisis

US President-elect Donald Trump is considering declaring a national economic emergency to provide legal justification for a series of universal tariffs on allies and adversaries.

That claim was reported by CNN on Wednesday, which cited sources familiar with the matter.

The move would allow Trump to build a new tariff programme by using the International Economic Emergency Powers Act, which authorizes a president to manage imports during a national emergency, the report said.

“Nothing is off the table,” a source familiar with the matter told CNN, acknowledging that a discussion had taken place over declaring a national emergency.

The Trump transition team did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Trump, a Republican who will take office on January 20, has vowed to impose tariffs of 10% on global imports into the US, along with a 60% tariff on Chinese goods.

He has also said he would impose a 25% tariff on Canadian and Mexican imports on his first day in office.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

