fbpx

Type to search

AF China Bond 50 Index

Trump Says He Has ‘A Warm Spot’ For TikTok, Meets CEO – CNBC

December 17, 2024

The short video app is believed to have played an important role in Trump’s victory, boosting his performance among young voters


U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S
US President-elect Donald Trump speaks at the America First Policy Institute (AFPI) gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, US. Photo: Reuters

 

US president-elect Donald Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago club on Monday amid a last ditch effort by the app to block a law that will effectively ban it from one of its biggest markets, according to a CNBC report.

Before meeting Chew, Trump told reporters, “we’ll take a look at TikTok,” when he was asked about the potential ban.

“You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he said, according to the CNBC report.

The short video app is believed to have played an important role in Trump’s victory, boosting his performance among young voters. On his campaign trail, Trump had vowed he would not allow TikTok to be banned in the US.

On Monday, TikTok’s lawyers asked the US Supreme Court to block a law requiring the app to divest from its Chinese parent ByteDance or face a ban in the country.

“The Act will shutter one of America’s most popular speech platforms the day before a presidential inauguration,” they said in a filing.

 

Read the full report: CNBC

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Donald Trump Likely to Try to Block US TikTok Ban – WaPo

U MP: TikTok CEO ‘Must Explain Role in Romanian Poll’ – Politico

Canada Orders TikTok to Shut Offices in the Country – Reuters

If Legal Fight Fails, ByteDance ‘Would Prefer to Shut TikTok in US’

TikTok Ban Would Help ‘Enemy of the People’ Facebook: Trump

Forced Sale of TikTok is About Security, Not Free Speech, US Says

‘China Won’t Allow It’: TikTok Compares Divestiture to Chip Ban

Trump Says He Will ‘Never Ban TikTok’ if Elected – NYPost

TikTok Hit by US Legal Barrage For ‘Harmful’ Impacts on Kids

Nearly Half of Gen Z Wish TikTok Was Never Invented: US Poll

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Trump Planning to Clamp Down on Chinese EV Supply Chains
Trump Planning to Clamp Down on Chinese EV Supply Chains
Amid Tariff Tiff, Trump ‘Invites China's Xi to Inauguration’
Amid Tariff Tiff, Trump ‘Invites China's Xi to Inauguration’
Nvidia 'Facing $1bn Fine' as China Opens Anti-Monopoly Probe
Nvidia 'Facing $1bn Fine' as China Opens Anti-Monopoly Probe
Trump's 100% Tariffs Warning to BRICS Rattles Asian Currencies
Trump's 100% Tariffs Warning to BRICS Rattles Asian Currencies
logo

AF China Bond 50 Index

Hope Grows China Emissions May Have Peaked – or Will Next Year
Hope Grows China Emissions May Have Peaked – or Will Next Year
Vishakha Saxena 28 Nov 2024
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com