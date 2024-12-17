Trump Says He Has ‘A Warm Spot’ For TikTok, Meets CEO – CNBC

US president-elect Donald Trump met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew at his Mar-a-Lago club on Monday amid a last ditch effort by the app to block a law that will effectively ban it from one of its biggest markets, according to a CNBC report.
Before meeting Chew, Trump told reporters, “we’ll take a look at TikTok,” when he was asked about the potential ban.
“You know, I have a warm spot in my heart for TikTok,” he said, according to the CNBC report.
The short video app is believed to have played an important role in Trump’s victory, boosting his performance among young voters. On his campaign trail, Trump had vowed he would not allow TikTok to be banned in the US.
On Monday, TikTok’s lawyers asked the US Supreme Court to block a law requiring the app to divest from its Chinese parent ByteDance or face a ban in the country.
“The Act will shutter one of America’s most popular speech platforms the day before a presidential inauguration,” they said in a filing.
- Vishakha Saxena
