TSMC Drafts in More Taiwan Workers to Speed Up US Fab Build

June 29, 2023

The new Arizona chip factory is due to be up and running by next year and a second fab making the most advanced chips set to start production in 2026


U.S. President Joe Biden speaks with Chairman of TSMC Mark Liu during a visit to TSMC AZ's first Fab (Semiconductor Fabrication Plant) in P1A (Phase 1A), in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S. December 6, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
US President Joe Biden speaks with the Chairman of TSMC, Mark Liu, during a visit to TSMC's Arizona site. Photo: Reuters

 

Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC is to bring more workers over from Taiwan to speed up work on its under-construction $40 billion Arizona production site.

The new US chip fabrication facility, or fab, is scheduled to be operational by 2024. A second facility nearby that is expected to make 3 nanometre chips – the most advanced currently in production – is due to be up and running by 2026.

TSMC did not disclose how many workers from Taiwan are currently in Arizona. The additional number who will be going has yet to be determined and will only be in the state for a limited time, it said in a statement.

“Given we are now in a critical phase handling all of the most advanced and dedicated equipment in a sophisticated facility, we require skilled expertise,” it said.

 

Also on AF: Nikkei Lifted by Weak Yen, Hang Seng Drops on China Outlook

 

The additions will not impact the 12,000 workers currently on-site every day or US-based hiring, it added.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, as the company is formally called, is the world’s largest contract chip maker and a major supplier to global tech firms including Apple Inc and Nvidia Corp.

US President Joe Biden has sought to boost domestic semiconductor production after the Covid-19 pandemic caused supply chain problems that led to shortages of chips for vehicles and many other items.

TSMC’s investment is a key part of that ambition, and Biden visited the construction site in December.

While TSMC has said the bulk of its manufacturing, especially of the most advanced chips, will remain in Taiwan, it is also building a plant in Japan and considering another one in Germany.

TSMC’s Taipei-listed shares closed down 0.2% on Thursday, underperforming the broader market which ended flat. The company’s shares have risen 28% so far this year.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

