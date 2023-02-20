fbpx

Uber to Launch 25,000 Electric Vehicles in India Over 3 Years

February 20, 2023

“We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem,” Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said.


Uber announced it will bring 25,000 electric vehicles to its India operation.
Uber says it will launch 25,000 electric vehicles in India over the next three years. File photo: Reuters.

 

Ride-share company Uber Technologies says it will introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) for its India operations over the next three years.

It will be the first move by the company in India to adopt cleaner cars, its India head said on Monday.

The electric vehicle market is booming, as firms across Asia have competed with one another to lead the way in India.

Also on AF: China Securities Watchdog Set to Vet All Offshore Listings

 

The EVs will be bought by Uber’s fleet partners from Tata Motors, India’s biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said.

“We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem,” Singh said.

India’s federal and state governments are pushing for greater electrification of shared taxis, an area currently dominated by Uber’s local rival BluSmart, an electric mobility start-up.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

AF China Bond

