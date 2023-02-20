Uber to Launch 25,000 Electric Vehicles in India Over 3 Years

“We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem,” Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said.

Ride-share company Uber Technologies says it will introduce 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) for its India operations over the next three years.

It will be the first move by the company in India to adopt cleaner cars, its India head said on Monday.

The electric vehicle market is booming, as firms across Asia have competed with one another to lead the way in India.

The EVs will be bought by Uber’s fleet partners from Tata Motors, India’s biggest electric carmaker, Prabhjeet Singh, president of Uber India and South Asia, said.

“We are going to be a big catalyst in accelerating the (EV) ecosystem,” Singh said.

India’s federal and state governments are pushing for greater electrification of shared taxis, an area currently dominated by Uber’s local rival BluSmart, an electric mobility start-up.

Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

