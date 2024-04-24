fbpx

US Call for 3 Years Jail for Binance Founder Changpeng Zhao

April 24, 2024

Prosecutors say Zhao, who faces sentencing in a Seattle court next week, should serve 36 months in jail for serious money laundering offences


Zhao Changpeng, founder and chief executive officer of Binance speaks during an event in Athens, November 25, 2022 (Reuters file image).

 

US prosecutors have told a court that Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, should serve three years in prison.

The move, made in a court filing on Tuesday, comes after Zhao pleaded guilty to violating laws against money laundering.

Zhao, who is expected to be sentenced on April 30 in Seattle, stepped down as Binance’s chief last November, when he and the exchange admitted to the violations, and the firm agreed to a penalty of $4.32 billion.

 

“Given the magnitude of Zhao’s willful violation of US law and its consequences, an above-guidelines sentence of 36 months is warranted,” US prosecutors told the US district court for the western district of Washington.

Federal sentencing guidelines set a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison for Zhao, who had agreed not to appeal against any stretch up to that length. He has been free in the United States on a $175-million bond.

US authorities have said Binance failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with designated terrorist groups including Hamas, al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS.

Prosecutors said Binance’s platform also supported the sale of child sexual abuse materials and was a recipient of a large portion of ransomware proceeds.

Zhao, commonly known as CZ, agreed to pay $50 million and cease involvement with Binance, which he founded in 2017.

Binance’s penalty included a $1.81-billion criminal fine and restitution of $2.51 billion.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

