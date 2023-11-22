Binance’s Zhao Pleads Guilty To Money Laundering, Steps Down

The US Justice Department is now reportedly seeking an 18-month prison sentence for Zhao, the maximum suggested under federal guidelines

Crypto billionaire Changpeng Zhao stepped down as the chief of Binance on Tuesday, after pleading guilty to breaking US anti-money laundering laws.

Zhao will personally pay a $50 million fine as part of a plea deal with the US Justice Department, while Binance will shell out $4.3 billion to resolve a years-long probe.

The US Justice Department is now seeking an 18-month prison sentence for Zhao, the maximum suggested under federal guidelines, according to a New York Times report.

Prosecutors said Binance broke US anti-money laundering and sanctions laws and failed to report more than 100,000 suspicious transactions with terror groups including Hamas, al Qaeda and the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria.

The exchange also never reported transactions with websites devoted to selling child sexual abuse materials and was one of the largest recipients of ransomware proceeds, they said.

“Binance made it easy for criminals to move their stolen funds and illicit proceeds on its exchanges,” US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Tuesday. “Binance also did more than just fail to comply with federal law. It pretended to comply.”

‘I made mistakes’

Zhao, popularly known in the crypto world as CZ, pleaded guilty in a Seattle court on Tuesday afternoon.

“Today, I stepped down as CEO of Binance,” Zhao said on social media after the settlement was announced. “Admittedly, it was not easy to let go emotionally. But I know it is the right thing to do. I made mistakes, and I must take responsibility. This is best for our community, for Binance, and for myself.”

While authorities have probed Zhao and Binance for years, Zhao’s exit marks a dramatic development for one of the most powerful figures in the crypto industry, and for Binance.

Richard Teng, a longtime Binance executive, will take over at Binance, Zhao said in his post.

“These resolutions acknowledge our company’s responsibility for historical, criminal compliance violations, and allow our company to turn the page,” Binance said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Teng said that his focus would be on “reassuring users that they can remain confident in the financial strength, security and safety of the company.”

Teng has previously served in various regulatory positions including as the CEO of the Financial Services Regulatory Authority at Abu Dhabi Global Market, the Chief Regulatory Officer of the Singapore Exchange (SGX), and the Director of Corporate Finance in the Monetary Authority of Singapore, according to a Binance statement.

‘Good outcome’ for CZ

Several legal experts said it was a good outcome for Zhao, leaving his vast wealth intact and allowing him to retain his stake in Binance, the exchange he founded in 2017.

Vanderbilt University law professor Yesha Yadav said while the fine was extremely large it appeared manageable for Binance.

“This deal…looks designed to give Binance the chance to live another day, while removing CZ, a figurehead who has been so intrinsically linked to the growth of a business model,” she said.

Since Zhao appears to be retaining his stake in Binance, however, it’s possible he may still be able to exert influence on the company, Yadav added.

Given the seriousness of the violations and actors involved, Zhao appears to have “come out of this looking pretty good”, said Robert Frenchman of Mukasey Frenchman LLP. The US government likely had to entice him to come to the country, he added.

“He still has enormous wealth,” Frenchman said. “He isn’t likely to spend too much time in a US jail.”

After he plead guilty, Zhao was released on a personal recognizance bond of $175 million, secured by $15 million in cash, CNBC reported. His sentencing hearing is set for February 23.

Reuters, with additional inputs from Vishakha Saxena

