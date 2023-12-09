fbpx

Nvidia in Chip Design Tie-Up Talks With Vietnamese Tech, Hanoi

December 9, 2023

The Southeast Asian nation is looking to move beyond manufacturing and assembly amid trade tensions between the US and China


The logo of tech firm Nvidia is seen at its headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Photo: Reuters

 

US chip giant Nvidia will be discussing tie-up deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and government heads in Hanoi on Monday.

The southeast Asian country, which is home to large chip assembling factories including Intel’s biggest globally, is trying to expand into chip design and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the strategic industry.

Jensen Huang, president and chief executive of Nvidia, will on Monday meet representatives from the Vietnamese government and Vietnamese companies to discuss ways “to boost the semiconductor industry” in Vietnam and “Nvidia’s potential partnership with Vietnamese tech firms,” the invitation letter to the private event said.

 

An industry source familiar with the preparations of the meeting said Nvidia was expected to agree on a tech transfer deal with at least one Vietnamese company.

FPT, Vingroup, the parent company of electric vehicles maker VinFast, and state-owned Viettel said they would attend the meeting on Monday with Nvidia but declined to comment about any possible deal.

Nvidia, which makes AI chips and graphics processing units, has already partnered with Vietnam’s leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

