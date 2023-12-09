Nvidia in Chip Design Tie-Up Talks With Vietnamese Tech, Hanoi

The Southeast Asian nation is looking to move beyond manufacturing and assembly amid trade tensions between the US and China

US chip giant Nvidia will be discussing tie-up deals on semiconductors with Vietnamese tech companies and government heads in Hanoi on Monday.

The southeast Asian country, which is home to large chip assembling factories including Intel’s biggest globally, is trying to expand into chip design and possibly chip-making as trade tensions between the United States and China create opportunities for Vietnam in the strategic industry.

Jensen Huang, president and chief executive of Nvidia, will on Monday meet representatives from the Vietnamese government and Vietnamese companies to discuss ways “to boost the semiconductor industry” in Vietnam and “Nvidia’s potential partnership with Vietnamese tech firms,” the invitation letter to the private event said.

Also on AF: China Consumer Prices Fall Fastest in 3 Years, Alarming Beijing

An industry source familiar with the preparations of the meeting said Nvidia was expected to agree on a tech transfer deal with at least one Vietnamese company.

FPT, Vingroup, the parent company of electric vehicles maker VinFast, and state-owned Viettel said they would attend the meeting on Monday with Nvidia but declined to comment about any possible deal.

Nvidia, which makes AI chips and graphics processing units, has already partnered with Vietnam’s leading tech companies to deploy AI in the cloud, automotive and healthcare industries, a document published by the White House in September showed when Washington upgraded diplomatic relations with Vietnam.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

Nvidia ‘Working Closely With US Govt’ so China Chips Meet Curbs

Apple Shifts Key iPad Design Resources to Vietnam – Nikkei

Raimondo’s Nvidia Chip Warning, Vow of Firmer Curbs Irks China

Intel Cancels Vietnam Chip Operations Expansion Plan

Vietnam Sees Foreign Investment Double in Factory Build Boom