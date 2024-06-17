fbpx

US House Backs Ban on Drones Made by China’s DJI – TH

June 17, 2024

US lawmakers have backed a bill that would ban the sale of drones made by China’s DJI, but the move still needs to be assessed by the US Senate


A drone is seen in the sky as Chinese drone maker DJI holds a demonstration to display an app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal, Canada, November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo
A DJI drone is seen in a demonstration display linked to an app that tracks a drone in Montreal. Lawmakers in the US look set to ban use of the group's drones. Photo: Reuters.

 

The US Lower House has approved a ban on the sale of drones made by DJI, a well-known Chinese tech firm that makes some of the most popular drones sold in the United States and around the world, according to a report by Tom’s Hardware, which noted that the ‘Countering CCP Drones Act’ is part of the US 2025 National Defense Authorization Act which allocates defence spending for the coming year. The bill will now go the US Senate for further debate and appraisal.

Some 6% of DJI stock is held by Chinese state-owned businesses and that “has led to fears of Chinese government backdoors, national security risks, and other fears of Chinese surveillance using the company drones,” the report said,  with some members of Congress saying DJI is “an unacceptable national security risk” despite the fact its drones are used by US police and other government entities. However, the bill in its current form would not prohibit the use of DJI drones already purchased by farmers and other citizens in the US.

Read the full report: Tom’s Hardware.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

