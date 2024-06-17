US lawmakers have backed a bill that would ban the sale of drones made by China’s DJI, but the move still needs to be assessed by the US Senate

The US Lower House has approved a ban on the sale of drones made by DJI, a well-known Chinese tech firm that makes some of the most popular drones sold in the United States and around the world, according to a report by Tom’s Hardware, which noted that the ‘Countering CCP Drones Act’ is part of the US 2025 National Defense Authorization Act which allocates defence spending for the coming year. The bill will now go the US Senate for further debate and appraisal.

Some 6% of DJI stock is held by Chinese state-owned businesses and that “has led to fears of Chinese government backdoors, national security risks, and other fears of Chinese surveillance using the company drones,” the report said, with some members of Congress saying DJI is “an unacceptable national security risk” despite the fact its drones are used by US police and other government entities. However, the bill in its current form would not prohibit the use of DJI drones already purchased by farmers and other citizens in the US.

