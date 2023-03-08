US Must Explain ‘Destruction of Taiwan’: Qin Gang – SCMP

China’s foreign minister warns that Taiwan is an internal issue solely for Chinese people and that mishandling the issue would rock US-China relations

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang says the US must explain its plans for the “destruction of Taiwan” because matters relating to the self-ruled island are crucial to the foundation of China-US relations, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, which quoted his remarks from a press conference on Tuesday when Qin said Taiwan “is a matter for the Chinese people on our own, and no foreign country has the right to interfere”.

Qin asked “Why does the US talk about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, but does not respect China’s sovereignty and territory on the Taiwan issue?”, while it “keeps talking about maintaining regional peace and stability, it secretly formulates a so-called plan to destroy Taiwan?,” the report said, noting that an American radio host had spoken of President Biden warning about the “destruction of Taiwan” in an apparent reference to a communist takeover of the island and the end of its democratic system of governance if Beijing uses force to win control.

