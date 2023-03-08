fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

US Must Explain ‘Destruction of Taiwan’: Qin Gang – SCMP

March 8, 2023

China’s foreign minister warns that Taiwan is an internal issue solely for Chinese people and that mishandling the issue would rock US-China relations


China's foreign minister warned on Tuesday that mishandling of the Taiwan issue would shake the foundation of China-US relations.
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang said Beijing firmly opposes recent remarks by his US counterpart that Taiwan is a concern for the entire world, saying that Taiwan "is a matter for the Chinese people on our own, and no country has the right to interfere". Reuters file image.

 

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang says the US must explain its plans for the “destruction of Taiwan” because matters relating to the self-ruled island are crucial to the foundation of China-US relations, according to a report in the South China Morning Post, which quoted his remarks from a press conference on Tuesday when Qin said Taiwan “is a matter for the Chinese people on our own, and no foreign country has the right to interfere”.

Qin asked “Why does the US talk about respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity on the Ukraine issue, but does not respect China’s sovereignty and territory on the Taiwan issue?”, while it “keeps talking about maintaining regional peace and stability, it secretly formulates a so-called plan to destroy Taiwan?,” the report said, noting that an American radio host had spoken of President Biden warning about the “destruction of Taiwan” in an apparent reference to a communist takeover of the island and the end of its democratic system of governance if Beijing uses force to win control.

Read the full report: South China Morning Post.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Chinese Minister Warns US: ‘Mistaken’ Policies Risk ‘Conflict’

 

US Looking to Ban Some Investment in Adversarial Nations – WSJ

 

Chinese Firm in Talks to Sell Military Drones to Russia: Report

 

TSMC Shuts if China Invades Taiwan, Says Boss – Focus Taiwan

 

Taiwan Says China Attack ‘Worse Than Ukraine’ for Supply Chains

 

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

Chinese Minister Warns US: ‘Mistaken’ Policies Risk ‘Conflict’
Chinese Minister Warns US: ‘Mistaken’ Policies Risk ‘Conflict’
Jim Pollard 07 Mar 2023

