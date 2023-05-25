fbpx

Type to search

Semiconductors

US Risks ‘Enormous Damage’ With China Chip War: Nvidia CEO – FT

May 25, 2023

“We can theoretically build chips outside of Taiwan, it’s possible [but] the China market cannot be replaced. That’s impossible,” Huang told FT


Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia, shows the Drive Pegasus robotaxi AI computer at his keynote address at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, US
Nvidia chief Jensen Huang stressed that the Chinese market was crucial to Silicon Valley. Photo: Reuters

 

US chipmaker Nvidia’s chief Jensen Huang told the Financial Times in an interview that the Biden Administration’s ongoing chip war with China could cause “enormous damage” to US technology companies.

Huang stressed that the Chinese market was crucial to Silicon Valley, which has no “contingency” for being “deprived of the Chinese market”, adding that prohibiting American companies from accessing the Chinese market would cut the $52-billion US CHIPS Act off “at the knee”.

“We can theoretically build chips outside of Taiwan, it’s possible [but] the China market cannot be replaced. That’s impossible,” Huang told FT.

Read the full story: Financial Times

 

Also read:

 

Access to China ‘Essential’ as it Develops Chips: ASML CEO

 

China Warns Japan to Reverse its Ban on Chipmaking Gear

 

China’s Micron Ban Adds to Asian Chipmakers’ Investment Woes

 

US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China’s AI Capability

 

US-China Rivalry May Spur Decoupling of Chip Sector – BBC

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

Top Officials Set to Meet as US Looks Beyond China Micron Ban
Top Officials Set to Meet as US Looks Beyond China Micron Ban
Russia Says Scientist Passed Hypersonic Missile Tech to China
Russia Says Scientist Passed Hypersonic Missile Tech to China
South Korea Asks US to Review China Curbs in Chips Act Funding
South Korea Asks US to Review China Curbs in Chips Act Funding
China's Micron Ban Adds to Asian Chipmakers' Investment Woes
China's Micron Ban Adds to Asian Chipmakers' Investment Woes
logo

Semiconductors

Russian PM Signs Economic Deals in Beijing as Ties Warm
Russian PM Signs Economic Deals in Beijing as Ties Warm
Jim Pollard 24 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com