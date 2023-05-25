US Risks ‘Enormous Damage’ With China Chip War: Nvidia CEO – FT

“We can theoretically build chips outside of Taiwan, it’s possible [but] the China market cannot be replaced. That’s impossible,” Huang told FT

US chipmaker Nvidia’s chief Jensen Huang told the Financial Times in an interview that the Biden Administration’s ongoing chip war with China could cause “enormous damage” to US technology companies.

Huang stressed that the Chinese market was crucial to Silicon Valley, which has no “contingency” for being “deprived of the Chinese market”, adding that prohibiting American companies from accessing the Chinese market would cut the $52-billion US CHIPS Act off “at the knee”.

“We can theoretically build chips outside of Taiwan, it’s possible [but] the China market cannot be replaced. That’s impossible,” Huang told FT.

