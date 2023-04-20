fbpx

Type to search

Telecom

India Expects Apple to Triple Investment After Cook-Modi Meet

April 20, 2023

The Apple CEO is in India to inaugurate the US tech giant’s first retail stores in the world’s biggest smartphone market after China


Apple CEO Tim Cook meets Indian PM Narendra Modi in Delhi.
Tim Cook meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, India. Photo: Tim Cook / Twitter

 

US tech giant Apple could double or triple investments in India, along with exports, over the next few years, the country’s deputy minister for information technology said.

“I am very confident that this Apple-India partnership has a lot of headroom for investments, growth, exports and jobs – doubling and tripling over coming years,” Rajeev Chandrasekhar said.

Chandrashekhar’s comments followed his meeting with Apple chief executive Tim Cook on Wednesday in the capital, New Delhi. Cook also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said Apple was “committed to growing and investing across the country”.

 

Also on AF: ‘Fanboys’ Queue Up as Apple Opens First India Store in Mumbai

 

The Apple CEO is in India to inaugurate the US tech giant’s first retail stores in the world’s biggest smartphone market after China.

He inaugurated an Apple store in New Delhi on Thursday two days after opening its first outlet in Mumbai, the commercial capital.

 

 

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the South Asian nation, but its products have been available on e-commerce websites, while its online store opened in 2020.

 

Superstar reception

About 500 people had gathered at the New Delhi store for Cook’s brief appearance. He spoke with fans and took selfies, as in Mumbai.

“We’ve come here only to see Tim Cook,” said Manika Mehta, 32, an Android phone user who queued at the Delhi store.

“My heart was skipping a beat,” said Reeti Sahai, 45, after taking a selfie. “I’m an Apple addict. I’m drawn to Tim Cook, seeing the man he is and the journey.”

Cook’s visit has drawn extensive media coverage and he has been feted like a Bollywood star, with some people trying to touch his feet in a traditional gesture of respect, while others asked for his autograph.

 

 

Expanding manufacturing

The new stores open as Indian consumers increasingly look to upgrade devices to glitzier models with richer feature sets, from budget versions that typically cost less than $120.

Still, Apple’s pricey phones are affordable for only a few in India, where it has a market share of just 3%.

Apple has been trying to make India a bigger manufacturing base. Its suppliers Foxconn, Wistron and Pegatron are already assembling Apple products, including iPhones, in the country.

In January, India’s trade minister said Apple wanted the country to account for up to 25% of its production versus about 5% to 7% now.

Apple mainly assembles iPhones in India through Taiwan contract manufacturers but plans to expand into iPads and AirPods, as it looks to cut reliance on China.

Its iPhones made up more than half of total smartphones worth about $9 billion exported from India between April 2022 and February, data from the India Cellular and Electronics Association shows.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

 

Apple Supplier Foxconn Speeds up India Expansion in China Shift

 

Apple’s Shift to Produce iPhones in India Facing Hurdles

 

Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State

 

Foxconn Wins Apple AirPod Order, to Build $200m India Factory

 

Apple Shipped 65% More iPhones Made in India in 2022 – ToI

 

Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India – Nikkei

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

You Might also Like

‘Fanboys’ Queue Up as Apple Opens First India Store in Mumbai
‘Fanboys’ Queue Up as Apple Opens First India Store in Mumbai
Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push
Apple Chief Cook, India PM Modi to Meet Amid Expansion Push
Gazprombank, India Banks Step Up Ties to Lift Rupee-Ruble Trade
Gazprombank, India Banks Step Up Ties to Lift Rupee-Ruble Trade
Apple in Negotiations to Manufacture MacBooks in Thailand
Apple in Negotiations to Manufacture MacBooks in Thailand
logo

Telecom

Surveillance Fear as China Restarts Work on Fifth Antarctic Base
Surveillance Fear as China Restarts Work on Fifth Antarctic Base
Jim Pollard 19 Apr 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com