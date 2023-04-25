Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin

The development comes amid political and regulatory uncertainties in China that have pushed foreign businesses to move out of the country

Asian low-cost countries (LCC) such as Vietnam, India, Taiwan and Thailand have ramped up their exports to the United States, eating into the shares of China and Hong Kong, Caixin reported.

China’s share of US imports of manufactured products from 14 Asian LCCs fell to 50.7% in 2022, down from 53.5% in 2021, even as US imports from the countries grew 11% in 2022. The development comes amid political and regulatory uncertainties in China that have pushed foreign businesses to move out of the country and diversify operations.

Read the full report: Caixin / Nikkei Asia

