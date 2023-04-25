fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Vietnam, India Ramp up US Exports as China Share Falls – Caixin

April 25, 2023

The development comes amid political and regulatory uncertainties in China that have pushed foreign businesses to move out of the country


Shipping containers are seen at a port in Tokyo. Japan chaired the talks which led to Britain becoming the 12th country to join the trans-Pacific trade deal.
China’s share of US imports of manufactured products from 14 Asian LCCs fell to 50.7% in 2022, down from 53.5% in 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

Asian low-cost countries (LCC) such as Vietnam, India, Taiwan and Thailand have ramped up their exports to the United States, eating into the shares of China and Hong Kong, Caixin reported.

China’s share of US imports of manufactured products from 14 Asian LCCs fell to 50.7% in 2022, down from 53.5% in 2021, even as US imports from the countries grew 11% in 2022. The development comes amid political and regulatory uncertainties in China that have pushed foreign businesses to move out of the country and diversify operations.

Read the full report: Caixin / Nikkei Asia

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
