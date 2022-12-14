fbpx

Warren Buffett Continues to Trim Stake in China EV-Maker BYD

December 14, 2022

Buffett has been trimming his stake in the electric vehicle and battery maker this year, with the first share sale reported in August


People stand near a BYD X Dream electric vehicle (EV) displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 19, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
The sale lowered Berkshire's holdings in BYD's total issued H-shares to 14.95% on December 8, down from 15.07%. Photo: Reuters

 

Berkshire Hathaway, the investment company owned by Warren Buffett, has sold 1.33 million Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD for HK$267.69 million ($34.43 million), a stock exchange filing showed.

The sale lowered Berkshire‘s holdings in BYD’s total issued H-shares to 14.95% on December 8, down from 15.07%, according to a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Buffett has been trimming his stake in the electric vehicle and battery maker this year, with the first share sale reported in August. That was the first time Berkshire Hathaway had reduced its stake in the rapidly expanding automaker in 14 years.

The company’s stake in BYD was 20.49% at the time.

 

  • Reuters, with inputs from Vishakha Saxena

 

Read more:

BYD to Start Selling EVs in Japan From January 2023

Tesla Doubles China Sales But BYD Set to Top Retail Chart

China’s BYD Planning Premium EV Brand Launch Next Year

BYD Has Most EV Tech Patents of China Carmakers – Nikkei

 

