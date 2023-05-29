fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

Wind Power Body Plans to Provide a Third of Japan’s Electricity

May 29, 2023

New targets by the Japan Wind Power Association could create 350,000 jobs over the next three and a half decades and reduce fossil fuel costs by tens of billions of dollars


Japan's wind power body has set a mid-century goal to increase capacity to 140 gigwatts from less than 5 GW now, it said on Monday.
Power-generating turbines are pictured at a wind farm in Vietnam. Japan is now planning to hugely crank up its wind power output in coming decades. File photo: Reuters.

 

Japan’s wind power body has set a long-term goal to massively increase its capacity to 140 gigawatts over the next three and a half decades.

The Japan Wind Power Association said on Monday it is now aiming meet a third of the country’s electricity demand and help it reach its 2050 carbon neutrality target

That would be a huge increase from its current output of less than 5 gigawatts currently.

ALSO SEE:

Japan Clean Energy Share Can Reach 90% By 2035, Says Study

 

Clear goal needed: JWPA

Offshore wind is meant to be central to Japan’s expansion of renewable energy, but progress has been delayed and a government deal of up to 45 GW of offshore wind power in 2040, looks less ambitious than the new Japan Wind Power Association (JWPA) targets.

“We need to map out a clear goal to attract foreign suppliers of wind farms so that they will invest in Japan and build local supply chains here,” JWPA president Jin Kato told a news conference.

The JWPA said Japan, the world’s fifth-biggest carbon dioxide (CO2) emitter, should increase its offshore wind power generation capacity to 100 GW by 2050 to help reduce emissions.

As of end-2022, Japan’s less than 5 GW of installed wind power capacity included only 0.14 GW offshore.

 

Bidding rules revised

The government last year had to suspend the process of selecting developers for wind farm projects for nine months while it revised bidding rules to address business criticism that they lacked clarity.

The JWPA said creating an internationally competitive wind power industry required collaboration between the public and private sectors to speed up progress.

In all, it aims to install 40 GW of onshore wind farms, 40 GW of bottom-fixed offshore wind farms and 60 GW of floating offshore, it said.

The installations would have an economic ripple effect of 6 trillion yen ($44.4 billion) per year in 2050, creating 355,000 while reducing fossil fuel procurement costs by 2.5 trillion yen per year, JWPA estimates found.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Mitsubishi, ADB, Others Raise $692m for Wind Farm in Laos

 

Solar Panels Mandatory in New Tokyo Homes Built After 2025

 

Japan to Make Wind Power Project Bids More Transparent

 

Japan Greenhouse Gas Emissions Fall to Record Low

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

US Funds Pull $6 Billion From China ADRs as Tensions Rise
US Funds Pull $6 Billion From China ADRs as Tensions Rise
Malaysia Holds China Ship Accused of Looting WW2 Warships
Malaysia Holds China Ship Accused of Looting WW2 Warships
SoftBank Shares Soar as Arm Rolls Out New Smartphone Chip Tech
SoftBank Shares Soar as Arm Rolls Out New Smartphone Chip Tech
China Plans to Land its First Taikonauts on the Moon by 2030
China Plans to Land its First Taikonauts on the Moon by 2030
logo

New Energy

Hyundai, LG Eye $4.3bn US Battery Plant in EV Tax Credit Push
Hyundai, LG Eye $4.3bn US Battery Plant in EV Tax Credit Push
Vishakha Saxena 26 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com