World’s Wealthiest 1% Added $42tn to Fortunes Since 2014 – F24

July 25, 2024

Poverty charity Oxfam warned of “obscene levels” of inequality ahead of a G20 summit in Brazil this week


G20 finance ministers are to look at ways to prevent billionaires from dodging tax systems.

 

The world’s very richest added another $42 trillion to their fortunes over the last decade, France 24 reported the poverty-fighting charity Oxfam claiming on Thursday.

The charity made the claim ahead of a G20 summit in Brazil where taxing the super-rich will top the agenda, the story went on, saying the globe’s wealthiest 1% have seen their bank accounts swell even more since 2014, as it warned of “obscene levels” of inequality, with the rest of the world “left to scrap for crumbs”.

At this week’s summit in Rio de Janeiro, the G20’s finance ministers are expected to look at ways to raise levies on the ultra-wealthy and prevent billionaires from dodging tax systems, with France, Spain, South Africa, Colombia and the African Union backing the move but with the United States firmly against.

Read the full story: France 24

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

China’s War on Wealth: Funds Staff Told to Repay ‘Excess’ Salaries

Covid Pandemic Created New Billionaire Every 30 Hours: Oxfam

Chinese Censors Block ‘Wealth Flaunting’ on Social Media – NBC

World’s Top 10 Richest Men Doubled Wealth Amid Covid – Oxfam

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

