fbpx

Type to search

Market Insights

China’s War on Wealth: Funds Staff Told to Repay ‘Excess’ Salaries

July 24, 2024

A move by Beijing to regulate ‘excessive incomes’ has led to two funds telling high earners they must repay money they earned last year over a new 3-million-yuan salary cap


Analysts say special bond issues, debt swaps and loans rollovers to longer-term periods and lower interest will all be used to ease a debt crisis that has grown too large for Beijing to ignore any longer.
Dozens of executives at state-owned China Merchants have been told to repay 'excess income' they earned this and last year - in the latest austerity push by China's Communist Party. File photo: Reuters.

 

Managers of two leading funds in Shenzhen in China have capped the annual income paid to staff, in a bid to adhere to the national government’s austerity drive.

Bosses of the state-owned China Merchants Fund Management also demanded that workers paid more than 3-million-yuan ($413,297) – the new pay limit – should repay any excess on that amount from last year, or they would move to get it back as soon as next month, several sources told Reuters.

A second fund, Bosera Asset Management, also set a cap at 2.9-million yuan, and asked staff to return any pay above that from last year, two other sources said. That move was implemented in June, one said.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Quant Funds Hit Hard in First Half, as Crackdown Looms

 

The China Merchants Group owns 100% of its fund management arm and 49% of Bosera. Both are based in Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province. The two fund firms and the group did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

All the sources declined to be named as the information was confidential.

The push to reduce salaries in the fund industry comes against the backdrop of China’s “common prosperity” drive aimed at addressing social and income inequality as economic growth slows. The securities regulator has also tightened supervision of the sector, which is seen by some investors as reaping fat profits despite a poorly performing stock market.

According to headhunter Morgan McKinley’s China Salary Guide for 2023, the base salary of senior executives and department heads in sales and investing at fund managers in China ranges between 1.6-million yuan and 6-million yuan a year.

But it is common for a senior executive or a high-performing fund manager at medium-to-large-sized funds to earn anything between 10-million yuan to several hundred million yuan a year during bull markets, with some bonuses deferred into a years-long payment.

China Merchants FM is China’s sixth biggest mutual fund company with 551-billion yuan in assets, excluding money market funds. Bosera is China’s seventh largest fund manager with 527-billion yuan worth of assets.

 

Party aims to ‘regulate wealth accumulation’

Some banks have already taken similar measures as part of the “common prosperity” drive, which was launched in 2021 and has already hit dealmakers as Beijing targets what it calls ‘hedonists’ and lavish lifestyles.

In a document issued on Sunday after the Communist Party’s Central Committee meeting, the authorities said it would “keep income distribution and the means of accumulating wealth well-regulated” and “properly regulate” excessive incomes.

Cutting pay and benefits will make it tougher for China’s $4.3-trillion mutual fund industry to attract and retain talent, industry experts said, and will provide little incentive to portfolio managers and other staff to boost performance.

Mandy Wang, an industry veteran and former head of Morgan Stanley’s China mutual fund business, said shrinking margins make pay adjustment an imperative but clawing back previous years’ pay “undermines the spirit of contract”.

“It’s the wrong prescription with strong after-effect,” she said.

The clawback of last year’s pay to comply with the cap would affect about 60 executives and fund managers at China Merchants FM, two of the sources said.

“Nobody going forward wants to sell the products to raise assets. We can ‘lie flat’ to just keep the job because we would fear the money paid will be clawed back,” a sales executive at one of the fund houses said.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

‘Garbage Time’ – China’s New Expression of Economic Despair

Investors Dump Private China Firms, Embrace ‘Common Prosperity’

China Bankers to Shun ‘High-End Taste’ Fearing Regulatory Ire

China’s Luxury Sector Starting to Hit Some Headwinds

China’s ‘Common Prosperity’ All About Control, Says Academic

Alibaba, Tech Titans To Invest Billions In China’s ‘Common Prosperity’ Plans

Explainer: How ‘Common Prosperity’ is Changing China

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Monday Was World’s Hottest Ever Recorded Day – AP
Monday Was World’s Hottest Ever Recorded Day – AP
China's Quant Funds Hit Hard in First Half, as Crackdown Looms
China's Quant Funds Hit Hard in First Half, as Crackdown Looms
Nikkei Dips on Tech Earnings, Yen Rally; EVs Weigh on Hang Seng
Nikkei Dips on Tech Earnings, Yen Rally; EVs Weigh on Hang Seng
Korean, Chinese Firms in Talks on EV Batteries for Europe
Korean, Chinese Firms in Talks on EV Batteries for Europe
logo

Market Insights

Potential Trump Win Worries Asian EV Firms – But China’s Happy
Potential Trump Win Worries Asian EV Firms – But China’s Happy
Vishakha Saxena 23 Jul 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com