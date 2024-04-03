fbpx

China-US Economic Ties

Xi, Biden Talk About AI, Narcotics Amid Global Tensions – CNN

April 3, 2024

The superpower leaders last exchanged words at an historic summit in November with Beijing describing it as a “candid and in-depth exchange”


Happier times: Biden and Xi shake hands by the Chinese President's car in San Francisco in November 2023. Photo: Xinhua

 

US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping spoke for the first time in nearly five months this week, CNN reported, as the two leaders look to defuse tensions between the superpowers.

A White House statement said they discussed a number of issues where US and Chinese officials see room for cooperation, including the fight against narcotics, the issues of artificial intelligence development and climate change.

But the phone conversation took place amid continuing friction over Gaza and Ukraine, as well as Taiwan, China’s recent provocations in the South China Sea and Beijing’s alleged human rights abuses.

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

