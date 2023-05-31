Xi Warns Military ‘be Ready for Worst-Case Scenarios’ – Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping, who is also chairman of the country’s Central Military Commission, gave an “important speech” on Tuesday in which he warned top security chiefs that “the complexity and severity of national security problems faced by our country have increased dramatically,” according to a report by Xinhua.
“We must be prepared for worst-case and extreme scenarios, and be ready to withstand the major test of high winds, choppy waters, and even dangerous storms,” he was quoted as saying in the report, adding that “more efforts must be made to modernize our national security system and capacity, and get prepared for actual combat and dealing with practical problems.”
Read the full report: Xinhua.
