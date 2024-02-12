fbpx

Type to search

AI

Every Country Must Set up AI Infrastructure, Nvidia’s Huang Says

February 12, 2024

All countries should have their own AI infrastructure to reap the economic potential of artificial intelligence, and protect their culture, CEO Jensen Huang said


Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at the World Government Summit in Dubai, UAE on February 12, 2024 (Reuters).

 

One of the world’s leading chipmakers said on Monday that all countries need to have their own artificial intelligence infrastructure, as quickly as possible.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, who spoke at the World Government Summit in Dubai, said all countries should do that to take advantage of the economic potential of AI, and to protect their culture (from any negative impacts).

“You cannot allow that to be done by other people,” he said.

 

ALSO SEE: Altman’s AI Chips Plan Could Cost Trillions, Not Billions – WSJ

 

Huang, whose firm has catapulted to a $1.73 trillion stock market value due to its dominance of the market for high-end AI chips, said his company is ‘democratizing’ access to AI due to swift efficiency gains in AI computing.

“The rest of it is really up to you to take initiative, activate your industry, build the infrastructure, as fast as you can.”

 

Dangers of AI ‘overblown’

He said that fears about the dangers of AI are overblown, noting that other new technologies and industries such as cars and aviation have been successfully regulated.

“There are some interests to scare people about this new technology, to mystify this technology, to encourage other people to not do anything about that technology and rely on them to do it. And I think that’s a mistake.”

Following a new round of US restrictions in October imposed on some of its AI chips, Nvidia said in November it was working with customers in China and the Middle East to obtain export licences for new products that would comply with US rules.

The CEO did not address that issue on Monday.

Nvidia is due to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 21.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Nvidia Plans New Unit to Target $30bn Custom Chip Market

 

China Voices Concern Over US Chip Curbs, Cloud Moves, Tariffs

 

AI, Auto Demand to Supercharge Chip Rebound in 2024

 

Foxconn Warns on AI Chip Shortage But Predicts ‘Better’ 2024

 

TSMC’s AI Bet Triggers Mega Chip Rally, Except in China

 

After Samsung, Lenovo Agrees to Feature Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie

 

Baidu Says More Than 100 Million Using its ChatGPT-Rival Ernie

 

OpenAI Investigating ‘Lazy’ ChatGPT Claims – Independent

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Altman's AI Chips Plan Could Cost Trillions, Not Billions - WSJ
Altman's AI Chips Plan Could Cost Trillions, Not Billions - WSJ
India's Close Scrutiny of China Firms Worries Suppliers: Xiaomi
India's Close Scrutiny of China Firms Worries Suppliers: Xiaomi
Israel's Tower Proposes $8bn Chip Plant in India - Express
Israel's Tower Proposes $8bn Chip Plant in India - Express
Indonesian Plan to Buy 'Old' Fighter Jets Shot Down After Criticism
Indonesian Plan to Buy 'Old' Fighter Jets Shot Down After Criticism
logo

AI

After Samsung, Lenovo Agrees to Feature Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie
After Samsung, Lenovo Agrees to Feature Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie
Vishakha Saxena 09 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com