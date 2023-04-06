fbpx

‘Hello Mumbai’: Apple Reveals Look of First India Retail Store

April 6, 2023

The brightly-lit store, still in barricades, was “inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai,” Apple said in a statement


A man walks past the barricade of India's first Apple retail store, that will be launched soon, at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai, India
A man walks past the barricade of India's first Apple retail store, that will be launched soon, at Jio World Drive Mall, Mumbai, India. Photo: Reuters

 

Apple revealed the look of its first Indian retail store in the country’s financial capital Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of its likely opening later this month.

The brightly-lit store, still in barricades, was “inspired by the iconic Kaali Peeli taxi art unique to Mumbai,” Apple said in a statement, referring to the city’s decades-old yellow and black taxis.

People took selfies and recorded videos on their smartphones outside the store on Wednesday evening, with the Apple logo decked out in a variety of colours and a version of the classic Apple greeting showing “Hello Mumbai”.

 

Also on AF: Apple Supplier Foxconn Speeds up India Expansion in China Shift

 

The store is located in the premier Reliance Jio World Drive mall, which is home to various luxury clothing and jewellery brands like Michael Kors, Kate Spade and Swarovski.

Its opening comes as India has become a big market for the Cupertino, California-based company. Due to its high prices, however, Apple has only a 3% share of the world’s second-largest smartphone market.

 

A view of Apple’s first retail store in Mumbai
A view of Apple’s first retail store in Mumbai. Photo: Reuters

 

 

Launch planned since 2021

India is also increasingly emerging as an important manufacturing base for Apple.

Some Apple products, including iPhones, are assembled in the country by Taiwanese contract electronics manufacturers Foxconn and Wistron. The company also plans to assemble iPads and AirPods in India.

Apple has previously faced hurdles in opening physical retail stores in the country. It planned to launch its first store in 2021, but the opening was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

 

A general view of Apple’s first retail store in Mumbai
Photo: Reuters

 

But Apple products have been sold in India for years on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Walmart’s Flipkart, as well as through resellers.

Apple also launched an online retail store in the country in 2020.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Apple’s Shift to Produce iPhones in India Facing Hurdles

Apple, Foxconn Spur Landmark Labour Reforms in Indian State

Foxconn Wins Apple AirPod Order, to Build $200m India Factory

Apple Shipped 65% More iPhones Made in India in 2022 – ToI

Apple Chief Tim Cook ‘Very Bullish’ on India – Nikkei

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

