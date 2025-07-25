CK Hutchison Ports Deal Deeply Entangled in US-China Trade War

With China demanding a stake in the $23bn sale, officials in Beijing and Washington may need to negotiate who gets what, as part of a bilateral trade deal

The deadline for CK Hutchison’s plan to sell most of its ports business looks likely to be extended from Sunday (July 27), as political bargaining for shares of the $23 billion deal has yet to be resolved.

The Hong Kong conglomerate signed a deal to sell 43 ports in 23 countries, stretching from Panama to China and many other parts of the world, but sources close to a consortium led by BlackRock and Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte’s shipping company MSC have told Reuters it won’t be finalised anytime soon.

That’s because the sale has become highly politicised amid the escalating US-China trade war. And with Beijing pushing for chunks of the cake and having the capacity to scuttle the deal, it means political brinkmanship will continue.

Negotiations for the deal are on an exclusive basis between CK Hutchison, controlled by Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing, and the consortium for 145 days until Sunday, as per terms announced in March.

The deal talks, however, are unlikely to collapse if the two parties do not ink a pact by Sunday, as three people close to the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate saying the parties could extend the deadline to continue exclusive negotiations.

The first part of the deal – definitive documentation to sell two port operations near the Panama Canal – was also not signed by an April 2 deadline set in the sales announcement.

The people declined to be named due to the sensitivity of the matter. BlackRock also declined to comment, while CK Hutchison and MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, which CK Hutchison said in May was the main investor in the consortium, did not respond to requests for comment.

Trump anxious to ‘reclaim’ 2 Panama ports

US President Donald Trump hailed the deal as “reclaiming” the Panama Canal, after his administration previously called for the removal of what it said was Chinese ownership of two ports near the canal.

But in April, China’s top market regulator said it was paying close attention to CK Hutchison’s planned sale and that parties to the deal should not try to avoid an antitrust review.

Beijing’s stance on the planned deal was made public after pro-China media launched a stinging criticism, saying China had significant national interests in the transaction and it would be a betrayal of the country.

“I think at this moment it’s not very optimistic that they can directly sell the ports to the consortium,” said Jackson Chan, global fixed income senior manager at FSMOne Hong Kong, which has clients holding CK Hutchison bonds.

“The market has already digested the news, even if it announces next week that it won’t sell anymore, I don’t think it’ll be a shock because the market understands it wouldn’t have a large impact on its operations.”

COSCO seeking veto rights

CK Hutchison shares, which jumped 33% the following two days after the deal was announced in early March, erased all of the gains by mid-April. But since then it regained lost ground along with the rise in the broader Hong Kong market index.

The outlook for the deal has been clouded further in recent days, with a separate source telling Reuters that Chinese ports operator China Cosco Shipping Corp (COSCO) was also looking to join the consortium to buy the ports business.

COSCO is requesting veto rights or equivalent power in the entity that will take over 43 ports from CK Hutchison, Bloomberg News reported this week, citing people familiar with the matter.

COSCO did not respond to a request for comment.

The existing consortium would likely allow COSCO into the deal, Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said.

“The bigger risk to the deal being consummated, in my opinion, is likely the Trump administration, which is likely to block a deal that would include China,” the New Jersey-based analyst who tracks BlackRock said.

Ballingal Investment Advisors strategist David Blennerhassett, who publishes on the independent online research platform Smartkarma, said the addition of COSCO in the consortium was likely to enrage Trump.

“Trump, who has a handful of issues already on his plate, would be incandescent,” he said.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

