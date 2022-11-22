Australia Set to Impose Incentives for Electric Vehicles – ABC

The Albanese government says it has done a deal with independent MPs to pass a law shortly that offers tax incentives that will make electric vehicles up to $2,000 cheaper

The Albanese government in Australia says it has done a deal with independent MPs to pass a law shortly that offers tax incentives that will make electric vehicles up to $2,000 cheaper and create savings of up to $9,000 for employers who run car fleets, according to a report by the ABC, which added that tax breaks for hybrid vehicles would end in 2025.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the deal would fulfill a promise the Labor Party made before the election in May and that the government fleet would change to electric vehicles, while the tax office would issue advice on when home charging infrastructure, which can cost thousands of dollars, can be claimed, the report said.

