Electric Vehicles

Australia Set to Impose Incentives for Electric Vehicles – ABC

November 22, 2022

The Albanese government says it has done a deal with independent MPs to pass a law shortly that offers tax incentives that will make electric vehicles up to $2,000 cheaper


Electric vehicles are see at a Tesla outlet in this file photo by Reuters.

 

The Albanese government in Australia says it has done a deal with independent MPs to pass a law shortly that offers tax incentives that will make electric vehicles up to $2,000 cheaper and create savings of up to $9,000 for employers who run car fleets, according to a report by the ABC, which added that tax breaks for hybrid vehicles would end in 2025.

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the deal would fulfill a promise the Labor Party made before the election in May and that the government fleet would change to electric vehicles, while the tax office would issue advice on when home charging infrastructure, which can cost thousands of dollars, can be claimed, the report said.

Read the full report: ABC News.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

