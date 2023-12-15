fbpx

India

Biden to Skip India Celebrations After Murder Plot Claim – Yahoo

December 15, 2023

US security chiefs said last month they had uncovered a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil


US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House at a celebration of Independence Day in Washington, U.S., July 4, 2021. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

 

US President Joe Biden is set to pull out of India’s Republic Day celebrations, as the fallout from an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on American soil continues to sour relations, Yahoo News reported.

Biden was expected to be the chief guest at the January 26 event but a US Justice Department claim last month that it had thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, and suspected that the Indian government may have had knowledge of the plot, has raised tensions between the two nations.

Citing a report in the UK’s Independent, the story said a National Security Council spokesperson said neither he nor the administration had “any travel announcements to preview at this time”.

Read the full story: Yahoo News

 

  • By Sean O’Meara

 

Also on AF:

Billions at Stake as India-Canada Ties Sour on Sikh Murder

India Cuts Internet Access for 27m in Sikh Fugitive Hunt – WP

Indian Hackers Target Canada’s Government Websites – CTV

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

India

India Leaps Hong Kong in World’s Top Stock Market List – CNBC
India Leaps Hong Kong in World’s Top Stock Market List – CNBC
Sean O'Meara 12 Dec 2023

