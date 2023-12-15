Biden to Skip India Celebrations After Murder Plot Claim – Yahoo

US security chiefs said last month they had uncovered a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil

US President Joe Biden is set to pull out of India’s Republic Day celebrations, as the fallout from an alleged plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist leader on American soil continues to sour relations, Yahoo News reported.

Biden was expected to be the chief guest at the January 26 event but a US Justice Department claim last month that it had thwarted a plot to kill Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil, and suspected that the Indian government may have had knowledge of the plot, has raised tensions between the two nations.

Citing a report in the UK’s Independent, the story said a National Security Council spokesperson said neither he nor the administration had “any travel announcements to preview at this time”.

Yahoo News

By Sean O’Meara

