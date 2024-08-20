fbpx

Bondholders Back China Developer Kaisa’s Offshore Debt Rejig

August 20, 2024

Shenzhen developer has been seeking to restructure its $12bn offshore debt since late 2021; bondholders will swap debt for notes and shares in the company, it said


Offshore bondholders of Kaisa have offered $2bn to buy stalled projects from the debt-laden developer so they can be finished, sources say.
The Kaisa Plaza, built by Kaisa Group Holdings, is seen near its apartment building in Beijing, on December 1, 2021 (Reuters file pic).

 

A key group of foreign bondholders have agreed to a debt restructuring deal with Chinese property company Kaisa Group.

The agreement, announced by the company on Tuesday (August 20), swaps existing debt for new notes and shares in the company.

The Shenzhen-based developer has been working to restructure its offshore debt since defaulting on $12 billion in offshore bonds in late 2021. The restructuring plan also covers other debts including loans and yuan-denominated asset-backed securities.

 

ALSO SEE: Warning on Tibetan Plateau as World Sees Rise in Heat Records

 

Kaisa is the second-largest offshore debt issuer among Chinese developers after China Evergrande Group and in 2015 became the first among its peers to default on US dollar bonds.

Many Chinese property developer have defaulted since the sector slipped into a debt crisis in mid-2021, and only a handful of companies have completed their offshore debt restructuring.

Shares of Kaisa eased 1.9% as of 0301 GMT on Tuesday, retreating from more than 10% gains in early trading. The Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index dropped 2%.

Kaisa said in a filing that it would issue six tranches of senior notes maturing from 2027 to 2032 with 5% to 6.25% cash interest and eight tranches of mandatory convertible bonds maturing from 2025 to 2032, which will be converted into shares in the company based on an allocation ratio.

To facilitate deleveraging and enhance liquidity, the company said sponsors including chairman Kwok Ying Shing may contribute 115 million yuan of shareholder loan via one or more rights issue.

Kaisa may also elect to propose a management incentive plan to issue up to 3.33% ordinary shares of Kaisa and distributed to its personnel after a tranche of the new notes has been fully redeemed.

The developer said that the key bondholder group, representing over 34% of its debt covered in the restructuring and over 36% of the debt of unit Rui Jing, have agreed to the plan, and it urged other creditors to sign the agreement by September 12 and a 0.1% consent fee in the form of Tranche A New Notes will be provided.

Kaisa is due to face a winding-up petition hearing in Hong Kong on September 9 and a debt restructuring agreement will help to push back against the petition. The bond trustee of the key bondholder group has acted as petitioner since March after a former petitioner withdrew.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

Warning on Tibetan Plateau as World Sees Rise in Heat Records
Trump Victory ‘Would Scupper US Climate Goals’ – Guardian
Nikkei Rallies on Rate Cut Bets, China Data Weighs on Hang Seng
Japanese Officials Seek $4.7bn Valuation for Tokyo Metro IPO
China’s Weak Economic Growth Spurs Talk of Cash Vouchers
Jim Pollard 19 Aug 2024
