New Energy Vehicles

BYD New Energy Car Sales up 119% From 2022 – Yicai

March 3, 2023

Auto giant BYD says it sold 193,655 new-energy vehicles in February – a big jump from a year earlier – amid a broader rebound in China’s auto market


BYD says it sold over 193,000 NEV cars in China in February 2023.
People stand near a BYD X Dream electric vehicle (EV) at the Auto Shanghai show in China. File photo: Reuters.

 

China auto giant BYD says it sold 193,655 new-energy vehicles in February – a jump of 119% from a year earlier – amid a broader rebound in the national auto market, according to Yicai Global, which said the Shenzhen-based carmaker achieved the top NEV sales for the 21st month in a row.

Retail sales of passenger vehicles reached 1.35 million units in February, up 7.2% from a year earlier and 4.3% on January, after the lunar new year holiday finished, the China Passenger Car Association said, noting that new local purchase subsidies and NEV price changes were having an impact as it “exempts NEV buyers from paying vehicle purchase tax” and will remain this year, according to China’s deputy minister for finance Xu Hongcai.

Read the full report: Yicai Global.

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years and has a family in Bangkok.

