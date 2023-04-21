fbpx

BYD to Build $290m EV Battery Component Plant in Chile

April 21, 2023

The plant will produce 50,000 tonnes per year of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) for cathodes, using lithium carbonate as an input


BYD supplies electric buses for Chile's public transportation system. File photo: Reuters.

 

China’s BYD, the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) maker, plans to build a $290-million lithium cathode factory in Chile’s northern Antofagasta region, Chilean economic development agency CORFO said.

The South American country’s government has named BYD Chile a qualified lithium producer, CORFO said, giving it access to preferential prices for lithium carbonate quotas.

BYD, which supplies electric buses for Chile’s public transportation system, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

 

Also on AF: Buffett Sells $69m BYD Shares, Halves Stake in Under a Year

 

The plant will produce 50,000 tonnes per year of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) for cathodes, using lithium carbonate as an input. It is scheduled to start operating in 2025 and generate 500 jobs, CORFO said in a statement late on Wednesday in Chile.

“We hope to give a strong boost to promote the generation of products in the lithium value chain,” CORFO executive vice president Jose Miguel Benavente said.

On Thursday, President Gabriel Boric pledged to nationalise the lithium industry in Chile, the world’s second-largest producer of the metal essential in EV batteries, to boost its economy and protect its environment.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

