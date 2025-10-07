fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China’s BYD Sees Sales in the UK Jump by 880% – BBC

October 7, 2025

Britain has emerged as key market for BYD, as it is the only European nation with no tariffs on exported electric and hybrid vehicles from China


Chinese-made BYD passenger battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs in a compound in Kent, United Kingdom
Chinese-made BYD passenger battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid EVs sit in a compound in Kent in southern England. Photo: Reuters

 

The United Kingdom has become the biggest offshore market for Chinese electric vehicle-maker BYD after an 880% surge in sales in September, according a report by the BBC.

The report quoted BYD as saying that it sold a total of 11,271 vehicles in the UK for the month, with its plug-in hybrid Seal U SUV accounting for the majority of those sales. The carmaker said it now held a 3.6% share of the UK market.

The UK has emerged as key market for BYD, as it remains at a disadvantage in most Western markets. High tariffs in the US and Canada mean BYD is essentially shut off from those markets. And it also faces tariffs in the European Union, though not as high as the US and Canada. The UK is, as a result, the only country in Europe where BYD faces no tariffs.

 

Also on AF: Renewables Top Coal Power for First Time in First Half of 2025

 

Meanwhile, BYD has managed to undercut all its foreign rivals by keeping margins thin and on the back of extensive and established supply chain in China that has kept its costs in check. Those advantages have allowed BYD to out-price most of its Western competitors despite offering cutting-edge technologies — like an advanced driver-assistance system — even on its cheapest cars.

In the UK, BYD has also benefitted from consumer sentiment turning increasingly against its top rival — Elon Musk-led Tesla.

There has now been persistent backlash by some consumers against Musk, who recently championed European far-right parties. He has also been using his social media platform X to comment on immigration in the UK and criticising the British government. In September, he called for “a dissolution of Parliament” in the UK.

Tesla sales for the month were 8,038, up just 0.11% from a year earlier.

Aside from Musk’s politics, Tesla has also remained on the back foot due to a stale lineup of cars. “Tesla may still be a big fish, but the pond is now full of serious competitors,” Andy Palmer, chairman of EV advocacy group Electric Vehicles UK, told Reuters last week.

“Unless it refreshes its range, it will keep losing market share,” he added.

Experts say the competition that Tesla faces will only get worse, as Chinese automakers roll out their distribution networks in key European markets like Germany, the United Kingdom, and France.

“It will be really critical to see whether Tesla can still compete,” Andy Leyland, co-founder of supply-chain specialist SC Insights, told Reuters.

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Chinese EV Firms Invest More Abroad Than At Home For First Time

China Is Full Of New Car Graveyards

Beijing Says it Will Rein in EV Sector’s ‘Irrational’ Competition

Local Officials in China Backed Export of ‘Zero-Mileage Used Cars’

China’s Top Paper Seeks End to Sale of ‘Zero-Mileage Used Cars’

China Plays Rare Earths Card in EV Tariff Negotiations With EU

Cargo Ship Carrying 3,000 Cars Ablaze Off Alaska, EV Fire Blamed

China Carmakers Told to Explain Sales of ‘Zero-Mileage Used Cars’

China’s Intense EV Price War Taking a Toll on Car Dealers

BYD’s Big Gains Give Chinese EV Rivals a Giant Headache

 

 

Tags:

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has worked as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As a trader and investor, she is keenly interested in new economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can write to her at [email protected]

You Might also Like

Chinese EV Firms Invest More Abroad Than At Home For First Time
Chinese EV Firms Invest More Abroad Than At Home For First Time
China's Policies Have Pushed Its Auto Industry Near to Collapse
China's Policies Have Pushed Its Auto Industry Near to Collapse
US Lowers Japan Auto Tariffs But Some Carmakers Will Still Hurt
US Lowers Japan Auto Tariffs But Some Carmakers Will Still Hurt
BYD Cuts Production 2 Months In A Row For First Time In 5 Years
BYD Cuts Production 2 Months In A Row For First Time In 5 Years
logo

Electric Vehicles

US Ponders Tariff to Cut ‘Over-Reliance on Top Chips From Taiwan’
US Ponders Tariff to Cut ‘Over-Reliance on Top Chips From Taiwan’
Jim Pollard 29 Sep 2025
  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com