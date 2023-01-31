China Chipmaker YTMC Cuts 10% of Staff After US Curbs – SCMP

The laid-off workers were identified as ‘poor performers’ just two months after the US chip sanctions on China hit YMTC, SCMP said

Leading Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) will cut 10% of its staff just two months after it was hit by a US export ban, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

YTMC is one of 35 Chinese firms alongside the likes of Huawei Technologies placed on a trade blacklist by the US Commerce Department, the report said, dealing a significant blow to Beijing’s technology sector.

Read the full report: The South China Morning Post.

