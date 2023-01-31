fbpx

China Chipmaker YTMC Cuts 10% of Staff After US Curbs – SCMP

January 31, 2023

The laid-off workers were identified as ‘poor performers’ just two months after the US chip sanctions on China hit YMTC, SCMP said


Key chip makers and designers in China were hit by the Biden Administration move last week to blacklist suppliers of the Chinese military.
YMTC is one of 35 Chinese entities hit by a US trade blacklist. Reuters image.

 

Leading Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp (YMTC) will cut 10% of its staff just two months after it was hit by a US export ban, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

YTMC is one of 35 Chinese firms alongside the likes of Huawei Technologies placed on a trade blacklist by the US Commerce Department, the report said, dealing a significant blow to Beijing’s technology sector.

Japan, Netherlands to Join US in Enforcing China Chip Curbs

 

Steps Made Towards Deal on Fresh China Chip Curbs: ASML

 

China’s YMTC Asks US Staff to Leave After US Chip Curbs – FT

 

China’s Chip Industry Faces Deep Pain From US Curbs – FT

 

US Set to Put China Chipmaker YMTC on Blacklist

 

 

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

Japan Chip Equipment Makers Unaware of New China Restrictions
US Edges Closer to Nationwide Ban of China's TikTok - Gizmodo
Steps Made Towards Deal on Fresh China Chip Curbs: ASML
Dutch PM ‘May Not Disclose’ Result Of China Chip Curbs Talks
TikTok Chief to Talk to US Congress Panel on Security Fears
