‘Serious’ Cyber Attack Halts Work at Four Australian Ports

Australia’s second-largest ports operator DP World has been forced to suspend operations at four major ports for several days following a cyber-security drama.

The federal government said on Sunday the cyber attack was “serious and ongoing” but it did not know who was behind the incident, which forced the group to suspend its operations on Friday, according to ABC News.

DP World Australia, which manages nearly half of the goods that flow in and out of the country, said it was looking into possible data breaches as well as testing systems “crucial for the resumption of normal operations and regular freight movement”.

The breach halted operations at the containers terminals in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane and Fremantle in Western Australia since Friday.

“The cyber incident at DP World is serious and ongoing,” Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

A DP World spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on when normal operations would resume. The company, part of Dubai’s state-owned DP World, is one of a handful of stevedore industry players in the country.

The Australian Federal Police said they were investigating the incident, but declined to elaborate.

Late on Saturday, the National Cyber Security Coordinator Darren Goldie, appointed this year in response to several major data breaches, said the “interruption” was “likely to continue for a number of days and will impact the movement of goods into and out of the country”.

In the Asia-Pacific region, DP World says it employs more than 7,000 people and has ports and terminals in 18 locations.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

