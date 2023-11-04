fbpx

China EV Giant BYD to Build First Europe Plant in Hungary – FAS

November 4, 2023

The carmaker has said it is still looking for the right location and would make an announcement at the end of the year


BYD Atto 3 electric SUV
BYD earlier said it was looking for a “stable” country for its first European car plant. Photo: BYD

 

China’s electric vehicle leader BYD plans to build its first European car factory in Hungary, German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAS) reported on Saturday.

Citing unnamed sources close to BYD, FAS said the carmaker had already made the decision internally.

However, when contacted by Reuters, BYD said it was still looking for the right location and would make an announcement at the end of the year.

A government website in Shenzhen, where BYD is headquartered, posted an article last month saying that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met BYD Chairman and President Wang Chuanfu on a visit to the company.

The Hungarian government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Buffett Sells $25.8 Million More BYD Shares, Stake Down by 61%

BYD Triples 6-Month Profit, Breaks Monthly Delivery Record

BYD Calls on China Automakers to ‘Demolish The Legends’

India Turns Down BYD’s $1-Billion EV, Battery Plant Proposal

Threat of More Rate Rises Slowing the Shift to Electric Vehicles

Fully Autonomous Cars ‘Impossible’ Dream, says BYD chief – AE

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

