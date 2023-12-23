fbpx

Type to search

China

China Identifies Disaster Relief Projects in $140bn Spending Plan

December 23, 2023

The National Development and Reform Commission said on Saturday it had identified thousands of flood control and disaster relief projects under a $140bn plan to boost the economy


Hong Kong shuts down after heaviest rain on record
China has faced a rising number of extreme weather events, which analysts blame on its huge amount of coal emissions. This image shows a bus caught in a flooded area during heavy rain in Hong Kong on Sept 8, 2023 (Reuters).

 

A second batch of public investment projects has been earmarked by China’s top planning body under a plan to boost the economy.

The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a statement on Saturday it had identified 9,600 projects with planned investment of more than 560 billion yuan (close to $79 billion).

The projects include flood control and disaster relief programmes under a bond issuance and investment plan announced in October to boost the economy.

 

ALSO SEE: China’s Geely Says Ship Attacks Will Delay EV Arrivals in EU

 

With the latest tranche, China has now earmarked more than 800 billion yuan of its 1 trillion yuan ($140 billion) in additional government bond issuance in the fourth quarter, as it focuses on fiscal steps to shore up the flagging economy.

China’s economy, the world’s second largest, is struggling to regain its footing post-Covid-19 as policymakers grapple with tepid consumer demand, weak exports, falling foreign investment and a deepening real estate crisis.

The 1 trillion yuan in additional bond issuance will widen China’s 2023 budget deficit ratio to around 3.8% from 3%, the state-run Xinhua news agency has said.

“Construction of the projects will improve China’s flood control system, emergency response mechanism and disaster relief capabilities, and better protect people’s lives and property, so it is very significant,” the NDRC said.

The agency said it will coordinate with other government bodies to make sure that funds are allocated speedily for investment and that high standards of quality are maintained in project construction.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

China to Issue More Government Bonds to Tackle Debt Crisis

 

China Sees First-Ever Foreign Investment Deficit in July-Sept

 

China Facing Reality Check After Long Boom Built on Debt

 

Multiple Moves Needed to Defuse China’s Local Debt Crises

 

China’s Central Bank Chief Pledges ‘Forceful’ Economic Support

 

China Asks Banks to Roll Over $13tn Local Debt at Lower Rates

 

China’s Property Sector Will Remain Weak For Years: Goldman

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

India Taps AI in Forecasts as Extreme Weather Weighs on Economy
India Taps AI in Forecasts as Extreme Weather Weighs on Economy
China’s Yuan Leapfrogs Yen in Global Payments Rankings – FT
China’s Yuan Leapfrogs Yen in Global Payments Rankings – FT
Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant
Tesla Gains $31m Shanghai Land For New Megapack Battery Plant
Hang Seng Dips on China Gaming Curbs, US Bets Lift Nikkei
Hang Seng Dips on China Gaming Curbs, US Bets Lift Nikkei
logo

China

Tencent, Netease Shares Plunge After China Issues Gaming Rules
Tencent, Netease Shares Plunge After China Issues Gaming Rules
Jim Pollard 22 Dec 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com