fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

India’s JSW Planning $4.8 Billion EV, Battery Projects in Odisha

February 11, 2024

JSW, which has set up a joint venture with MG Motor India (owned by China’s SAIC), said it has signed an MoU on setting up an electric vehicle and EV battery manufacturing plants in two cities


The logo of JSW is seen on the group's headquarters in Mumbai, India, in this file Reuters photo from 2016. The group, whose businesses range from power to steel and cement, is looking to get into the EV sector, which is expected to boom this decade.

 

JSW – one of India’s largest business groups – is planning to set up electric vehicle and battery manufacturing projects in the eastern state of Odisha.

JSW Group is a $23-billion cement-to-energy conglomerate that employs nearly 40,000 people. It said on Saturday that the projects would cost about 400 billion rupees ($4.82 billion).

The company and the Odisha state government have signed a memorandum of understanding “for the establishment of an Integrated Electric Vehicles (EV) And EV Battery Manufacturing Project” in two cities, they said in a joint statement.

 

ALSO SEE: US Utility to Drop Storage Batteries from Chinese Supplier CATL

 

Last November, JSW formed a joint venture with MG Motor India, which is owned by China’s SAIC, with a focus on green mobility and developing the electric vehicle ecosystem.

Through its phased projects in Odisha, JSW Group will take on both domestic and international players in India’s EV market.

Electric models made up around 2% of India’s car sales last year, with Tata Motors dominating the market, but the government is targeting a 30% share by 2030.

The government said last July it expects India’s EV market to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 49% in the years up to 2030.

 

  • Reuters with additional input and editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Indian Carmakers Block EV Import Tax Cut to Prevent Tesla Entry

 

Vietnam’s VinFast ‘Set to Build’ EV Battery Plant in India

 

‘Model 2’ Expected to be One of First Tesla EVs Sold in India

 

Tesla Seen Looking at Battery Factory in India, as Well as EVs

 

India in the Running as Location of New Tesla Factory: Musk

 

Musk Meets Modi, Keen to Bring Tesla, Starlink to India Soon

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Candidates Allied to Khan Demand Release of Pakistan Poll Results
Candidates Allied to Khan Demand Release of Pakistan Poll Results
US Utility to Drop Storage Batteries from Chinese Supplier CATL
US Utility to Drop Storage Batteries from Chinese Supplier CATL
Nvidia Plans New Unit to Target $30bn Custom Chip Market
Nvidia Plans New Unit to Target $30bn Custom Chip Market
After Samsung, Lenovo Agrees to Feature Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie
After Samsung, Lenovo Agrees to Feature Baidu’s AI Bot Ernie
logo

Electric Vehicles

Venture Capitalists’ Backing China Put Democracy at Risk – NYP
Venture Capitalists’ Backing China Put Democracy at Risk – NYP
Jim Pollard 08 Feb 2024

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com