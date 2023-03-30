fbpx

Type to search

Electric Vehicles

China Luxury EV Brand HiPhi Gearing Up For Euro Push

March 30, 2023

The high-end Human Horizons-owned marque will follow other Chinese EV makers into Europe, including Xpeng, BYD, Great Wall Motors and Aiways


Visitors check a HiPhi X electric vehicle (EV) displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song
Visitors check a HiPhi X electric vehicle displayed during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China, on April 20, 2021. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese luxury electric vehicle (EV) maker Human Horizons is to launch its premium HiPHi brand in Europe, a top executive said on Thursday.

Co-founder Mark Stanton said the carmaker would announce which European countries it would enter at the Shanghai auto show in April, but said it would be in a couple of markets with higher EV penetration in western Europe or Scandinavia.

“We don’t want to go out there and overextend ourselves and do too much too quickly,” Stanton said. “We’ll dip our toe in the water, then to start to build our brand.”

 

Also on AF: China’s Big 5 Banks Warn on Recovery Despite Healthy Profits

 

He said HiPhi’s connected EVs with hi-tech features will target “younger, more affluent and much more open minded consumers who haven’t developed an allegiance to a brand like Mercedes or Porsche”.

Human Horizons follows other Chinese EV makers into Europe, including Xpeng, BYD, Great Wall Motors and Aiways with five-star safety ratings. 

Stanton said HiPhi models have received top ratings in China and “we would expect all our cars to achieve five stars” in Europe.

The HiPhi brand currently sells its X SUV and Z sedan in China, with a range of up to 430 miles (692 km) and prices starting at around 620,000 yuan ($90,000). Stanton said sales this year should reach around 4,000 or 5,000 units.

The company will also announce a new lower-price, higher-volume premium model in Shanghai in April.

Stanton said HiPhi car features include facial recognition and projector headlights that can beam directions or warnings onto the road in front of you.

The car has no door handles. Owners can programme the doors to open as they approach the vehicle. They then close when the driver presses the brake pedal.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

China EV Giant BYD Records 11-Fold Q4 Profit Jump

New Chinese EV Equipped With Robotic Arm – Autocar

China EV Giants Revved Up For European Sales Drive

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

China’s Big 5 Banks Warn on Recovery Despite Healthy Profits
China’s Big 5 Banks Warn on Recovery Despite Healthy Profits
China's Green Loans Exceed $3.2 Trillion: Central Bank Chief
China's Green Loans Exceed $3.2 Trillion: Central Bank Chief
US Big Tech Gather Data Too, Says Senator Opposing TikTok Ban
US Big Tech Gather Data Too, Says Senator Opposing TikTok Ban
China Keen to Open up, be 'Anchor' for Global Peace, Li Says
China Keen to Open up, be 'Anchor' for Global Peace, Li Says
logo

Electric Vehicles

China and Brazil Agree to Dump Dollar for Trade – AFP
China and Brazil Agree to Dump Dollar for Trade – AFP
Jim Pollard 30 Mar 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com