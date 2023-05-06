fbpx

China Plans Rules to Regulate Data Flows From Smart Cars

May 6, 2023

One of the proposed rules is aimed at pushing carmakers to use domestic cloud services by banning smart cars in the country from transferring data directly abroad


A safety driver sits on the passenger seat as a smart car with an autonomous driving system drives along a street in Shenzhen, China
The moves point to Beijing's growing security concerns about data collected by smart cars. Photo: Reuters

 

China announced draft rules to regulate data storage and outflows from smart cars on Friday, in another move to tighten its cybersecurity laws.

The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology issued a range of draft technical standards for autonomous vehicles in an apparent effort to tighten scrutiny of increasingly popular intelligent cars.

One of the proposed rules is aimed at pushing carmakers to use domestic cloud services by banning smart cars in the country from transferring data directly abroad.

 

Also on AF: China’s Rapid Shift to EVs Hurting Japanese Carmakers

 

Another rule would mandate the use of data storage systems in vehicles with autonomous driving capabilities so as to facilitate accident liability assessments.

The move is part of ongoing efforts by Chinese regulators to tighten data oversight as cars become more intelligent.

In September last month, China made it mandatory for automakers to apply for licences to collect geographic data using sensors on their intelligent vehicles.

The moves point to Beijing’s growing security concerns about data collected by smart cars, with a focus on preventing highly-detailed visual data from falling into the hands of ‘hostile foreign actors’.

 

Bumping EV charging infrastructure

Meanwhile, Chinese state media reported on Friday, the country will accelerate the the construction of charging facilities for new energy vehicles (NEVs).

NEVs include battery electric, plug-in hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

Improved charging infrastructure for will help unleash the potential of rural consumption and support growth of rural tourism, adding new impetus to rural revitalisation, the Chinese cabinet was quoted as saying after a regular meeting.

The cabinet, or State Council, has approved plans to speed up the development of advanced manufacturing clusters, state media reported.

China will also improve policies for the purchase and use of NEVs, state media reported.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

Pony.ai to Run Fully Driverless Robotaxis in China’s Guangzhou

China’s New Data Laws Leave Firms With More Questions Than Answers

China’s Didi Global Fined $1.2 Billion Over Data Breaches

China’s EV Stars Leaving Global Auto Rivals in Their Wake

China Focused on Global Tech Dominance, UK Spy Chief Warns

China ‘Stolen Personal Data of 80% of Americans’ – The Hill

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Taiwan Invasion 'Could Wipe Off up to $1 Trillion Per Year'
US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China's AI Capability
Pony.ai to Run Fully Driverless Robotaxis in China's Guangzhou
Micron Probe Fuels Fears of US Businesses in China
