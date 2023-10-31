fbpx

Vietnam in Talks on First Chip Plant, Despite Warning on Costs

October 31, 2023

The Southeast Asian nation already does chip packaging and testing for US giant Intel, but wants to build its first fab for basic chips in coming years


US President Joe Biden (left) gestures as the national anthem of the United States is played during his welcome ceremony, next to the general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Nguyen Phu Trong, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, Vietnam
US President Joe Biden, left, gestures as the US national anthem is played during his welcome ceremony in Hanoi, next to the general secretary of Vietnam's Communist Party Nguyen Phu Trong, at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi, in September. Photo: Vietnam News.

 

Vietnam is holding talks with chipmakers about the possibility of building its first plant to produce less advanced chips used in cars or electronics, executives have confirmed.

The Southeast Asian nation already does chip packaging and testing for US giant Intel, but wants to attract more chip investment, despite warnings from US officials about high costs.

Vietnam has become an electronics manufacturing hub – a role that is growing as more US firms relocate from China – and is home to several chip designing software firms.

It is working on a strategy to attract investment in foundries, which focus on manufacturing chips.

 

ALSO SEE: Top Memory Chipmaker Gets $2 Billion From China’s ‘Big Fund’

 

Meetings with half a dozen US chip firms took place in recent weeks, including with fab operators, Vu Tu Thanh, head of the Vietnam office of the US-ASEAN Business Council, said. He declined to identify the firms because talks were still at a preliminary stage.

 

Talks with GlobalFoundries, PSMC

A chip executive, who declined to be identified because he was not allowed to talk to media, said talks with potential investors have involved US contract manufacturer GlobalFoundries and Taiwan’s PSMC.

The aim was to build Vietnam’s first fab, most likely for less advanced chips used in cars or for telecoms applications, the executive added.

The meetings followed an historic upgrade of formal ties between Vietnam and the US in September, when President Joe Biden visited Hanoi and the White House described the former foe as potentially a “critical player” in semiconductor global supply chains.

GlobalFoundries attended a restricted business summit during Biden’s visit after an invitation from the president himself, the company said, but has since shown no immediate interest in investing in Vietnam, a person familiar with the matter said.

“We do not comment on market rumours,” a GlobalFoundries spokesperson said when asked about subsequent contacts. PSMC did not reply to a request for comment.

Industry officials said meetings at this stage were mostly to test interest and discuss potential incentives and subsidies, including on power supplies, infrastructure and the availability of trained workforce.

The Vietnamese government has said it wants its first fab by the end of this decade and said on Monday that chip companies would benefit from “the highest incentives available in Vietnam”.

It may also support local firms such as state-owned tech company Viettel to build fabs with imported equipment, Hung Nguyen, senior program manager on supply chains at Hanoi’s University Vietnam, said.

Viettel did not reply to a request for comment.

 

$50-billion bet

However, Robert Li, vice-president of US Synopsys, a leading chip design firm with operations in Vietnam, urged the government to “think twice” before doling out subsidies to build fabs.

Speaking at “Vietnam Semiconductor Summit” in Hanoi on Sunday, he said building a foundry could cost as much as $50 billion, and would entail competing on subsidies with China, the US, South Korea and the European Union which have announced spending plans on chips between $50 and $150 billion each.

John Neuffer, president of the US Semiconductor Industry Association, at the same conference recommended the government focus on chip sectors where Vietnam was already strong, such as assembling, packaging and testing.

 

Chips industry share of 2019 global output in segments by country (Reuters).

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Vietnam Sees Foreign Investment Double in Factory Build Boom

 

Vietnam Tried to Hack US Lawmakers, CNN Reporters’ Phones – WP

 

China’s Trina Solar Eyeing Third Vietnam Plant After US Sanctions

 

Vietnam to Restart Giant Rare Earths Mine in Bid to Rival China

 

Seeking China Hedge, Top US Chip Firms to Join Biden in Vietnam

 

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

China Hit by Months of Plunging Foreign Investment - FT
Nvidia May See $5 Billion Hit From Early China Chip Curbs – WSJ
Canada Bans China’s WeChat on State Devices Over Privacy Risks
China Data Drags on Hang Seng, Nikkei Gains on BoJ Boost
Top Memory Chipmaker Gets $2 Billion From China’s ‘Big Fund’
