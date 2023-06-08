fbpx

China-Russia Trade Reaches New High With Over 40% Jump – CNN

June 8, 2023

Trade between the two countries was worth more than $93.8 billion, highlighting how Beijing has maintained its ‘no limits’ partnership with Moscow


China agreed to provide “lethal aid” to Russia for its war in Ukraine earlier this year and sought to disguise military equipment as civilian items, according to a US intercept of Russian intelligence, the Washington Post reported on Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping shares a toast with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin. This photo was released by Russian state media (pool photo by Pavel Byrkin).

 

Bilateral trade between China and Russia reached a new peak in 2023, rising more than 40% between January and May, as compared to the same period last year, CNN reported, citing data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Trade between the two countries was worth more than $93.8 billion, the report said. Chinese exports to Russia saw a 75.6% jump during the period, compared to 2022, the report added. The data highlights how Beijing has maintained its ‘no limits’ partnership with Moscow, despite Western criticism in light on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Read the full report: CNN.

 

Vishakha Saxena

