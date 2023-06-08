China-Russia Trade Reaches New High With Over 40% Jump – CNN

Trade between the two countries was worth more than $93.8 billion, highlighting how Beijing has maintained its ‘no limits’ partnership with Moscow

Bilateral trade between China and Russia reached a new peak in 2023, rising more than 40% between January and May, as compared to the same period last year, CNN reported, citing data from China’s General Administration of Customs.

Trade between the two countries was worth more than $93.8 billion, the report said. Chinese exports to Russia saw a 75.6% jump during the period, compared to 2022, the report added. The data highlights how Beijing has maintained its ‘no limits’ partnership with Moscow, despite Western criticism in light on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

