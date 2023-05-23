fbpx

Type to search

New Energy

China Set to Install 100 GW of Solar Power This Year – PV Mag

May 23, 2023

China is set to be the first country to install 100 gigawatts of solar power in a year, thanks to decades of research and development, plus strong government support over the past 20 years


China is set to become the first country to install 100 GW(AC) of solar in a year.
A worker conducts a check of a solar module at a factory in Xian. China is the world’s biggest solar market and exporter of most of the world’s PV wafers, cells, and modules. Some sources say the country could install more than 150 GW this year, which would be a big jump from 87 GW installed in 2022. Reuters file photo, 5 December 2022.

 

China is set to be the first country to install 100 gigawatts of solar power in a year, according to a report by PV Mag, which said the achievement stemmed from decades of research and development, plus strong government support over the past 20 years when the capacity of the country’s photovoltaic industry expanded dramatically from Suntech Power – the first private Chinese company to list on the New York Stock Exchange in 2005 – to a “golden age of solar” when companies such as Longi, Trina Solar, Canadian Solar and Jinko Solar emerged.

Regional authorities and state entities drove a range of initiatives that generated domestic demand with policies that backed household solar and grid consumption of clean power, the report said, noting that solar manufacturers – many of them private firms able to respond quickly to market changes – worked hard to drive down production costs with new approaches and technology, and adapt to duties imposed in Europe and the US, as well as changes in national policy, while the government was determined to replace power generated by fossil fuels with renewable energy.

Read the full report: PV Mag.

 

NOTE: Details in the photo caption on this report were amended on May 23, 2023.

 

ALSO SEE:

 

Global Warming Set to Break 1.5C Tipping Point by 2027

 

India’s Power Play to Become a Global Solar Force – Hindu

 

Vietnamese Fret Over US Xinjiang Law Risk to Solar Panel Trade

 

Solar Power Saves India $4.2 Billion in Fuel Costs – Mint

 

Jim Pollard

Jim Pollard is an Australian journalist based in Thailand since 1999. He worked for News Ltd papers in Sydney, Perth, London and Melbourne before travelling through SE Asia in the late 90s. He was a senior editor at The Nation for 17+ years.

You Might also Like

Risk Warnings as China Money Floods Into Japan-Focused Funds
Risk Warnings as China Money Floods Into Japan-Focused Funds
China’s TikTok Sues Montana Over Statewide Ban
China’s TikTok Sues Montana Over Statewide Ban
Nikkei Snaps Winning Streak, Hang Seng Slips on China Outlook
Nikkei Snaps Winning Streak, Hang Seng Slips on China Outlook
Global Watchdog Unveils Regulatory System For Crypto Sector
Global Watchdog Unveils Regulatory System For Crypto Sector
logo

New Energy

China’s Commerce Minister to Meet US Trade Chiefs Next Week
China’s Commerce Minister to Meet US Trade Chiefs Next Week
Jim Pollard 19 May 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com