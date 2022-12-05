China Solar Giant LONGi Says it Complies With US Laws

The US Department of Commerce will conduct an on-site audit in the next few months to verify the authenticity of the investigation information, LONGi said in a statement

Chinese solar-panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with US laws.

The group’s response comes after the US Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs.

Trade officials said on Friday that the United States would impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers.

They made the announcement after investigators made a preliminary determination last week that the four companies were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries.

US Officials to do On-Site Audit

“Next, the US Department of Commerce will conduct on-site audit in the next few months to verify the authenticity of the investigation information,” LONGi said in a statement.

“During this period, we will actively provide evidence that shows we are compliant with US trade law and not circumventing.”

BYD, Trina Solar and Canadian Solar, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

If finalised next year, the US determination means the Chinese companies will be subject to duties on the products they make in Malaysia, Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The duties will not come into force until June 2024, thanks to a two-year waiver introduced by US President Joe Biden this year.

LONGi said it was working on increasing the strategic layout of its global operations, including improving its manufacturing and supply chain for the US market.

“No matter what the final result is, it will not affect the company’s medium- and long-term planning in the US market,” it said.

Reuters with additional editing by Jim Pollard

