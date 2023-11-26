fbpx

Real Estate

China to Probe Troubled Shadow Bank Steeped In $64 Billion Debt

November 26, 2023

The crisis at Zhongzhi threatens to reignite concerns that China’s property debt crisis is spilling over into the country’s broader financial sector


The office building of Zhongrong International Trust, a trust company partially owned by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, in Beijing, China
The office building of Zhongrong International Trust, a trust company partially owned by Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters

 

Authorities in China have announced an investigation into Zhongzhi Enterprise Group, after the debt-laden shadow bank told investors this week it is ‘heavily insolvent’.

Beijing police said it is investigating ‘suspected crimes’ by Zhongzhi, which has seen debts pile up to an eye-watering $64 billion, owing, in part, to the slowdown in China’s real-estate sector.

The firm is a major player in China’s $3 trillion shadow banking sector — roughly the size of the French economy. It has a sizeable exposure to the Chinese property industry.

 

Also on AF: Evergrande Chief’s Two Luxury Mansions ‘Seized by Creditor’

 

Beijing authorities are looking into “many” suspects involved with the firm, according to a social media post by the Chaoyang Public Security Bureau on Saturday.

It also encouraged investors to report their losses in order to help with the ongoing investigation.

“Investors are requested to actively cooperate with the police in investigating and collecting evidence and safeguard their rights and interests through legal channels,” the post read in part.

The post did not specify what crimes Zhongzhi or the individuals were suspected of having committed.

The crisis at Zhongzhi threatens to reignite concerns that China’s property debt crisis is spilling over into the country’s broader financial sector.

A leading wealth manager in China, Zhongzhi apologised to its investors in a letter issued on Wednesday that said it had total liabilities of about 420 billion yuan ($58 billion) to 460 billion yuan ($64 billion), compared to estimated total assets of 200 billion yuan.

The group said in the letter that its assets were concentrated in long-term debt and equity investments, making liquidation difficult.

Zhongzhi’s business interests span from mining to wealth management. Its financial businesses include trust, asset management, insurance, futures, and wealth management.

In July, a leading trust company controlled by Zhongzhi — Zhongrong International Trust — missed payments on dozens of investment products.

The underlying assets of Zhongrong trust are largely property related.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing by Vishakha Saxena

 

China’s Private Real Estate Giants Teeter Near Collapse

China’s State Help for Zhongrong ‘No Good for Investors’

Beijing Seen Taking Over China Evergrande’s Debt Revamp

China’s $13tn Provincial Debt Crisis Threatens to Spill Over

China’s Property Sector Will Remain Weak For Years: Goldman

China Evergrande Chairman ‘Suspected of Crimes’, Company Says

China’s Dalian Wanda May be Next Property Giant to Fall

WATCH: What Led To The Evergrande Crisis?

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena is the Multimedia and Social Media Editor at Asia Financial. She has been working as a digital journalist since 2013, and is an experienced writer and multimedia producer. As an eager stock market trader and investor, she is keenly interested in economy, emerging markets and the intersections of finance and society. You can tweet to her @saxenavishakha

