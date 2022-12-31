fbpx

Type to search

Covid

China Urged by WHO to Share Real-Time Covid-19 Data

December 31, 2022

The World Health Organization has asked Beijing for more accurate figures on its Covid hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations


People are seen inside a health facility in Shanghai dealing with China's massive Covid outbreak
Observers say official Covid figures from China have become an unreliable guide. Photo: Reuters

 

China has been urged again by the World Health Organization to share more data on its Covid-19 situation as it tries to assess the latest surge in infections.

The WHO has asked Chinese officials to share more genetic sequencing data, as well as data on hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations.

Official figures from China have become an unreliable guide as less testing is being done across the country following the recent easing of the strict ‘zero-Covid’ policy.

The WHO has previously said that China may be struggling to keep a tally of Covid-19 infections.

 

Also on AF: China Factory Activity Sees Biggest Fall in Nearly 3 Years

 

The agency has invited Chinese scientists to present detailed data on viral sequencing at its meeting of a technical advisory group scheduled for January 3.

Covid infections have risen across China this month after Beijing dismantled its zero-Covid policies including regular PCR testing on its population. The United States, South Korea, India, Italy, Japan and Taiwan have all imposed Covid tests for travellers from China in response.

The United States has also attributed the recent change in its policy to the lack of information on Covid variants and concerns that the increased cases in China could result in the development of new variants of the virus.

Senior Chinese health officials exchanged views with the WHO on the new coronavirus via a video conference, China’s National Health Commission said in a statement earlier on Friday.

Both sides exchanged views on the current epidemic situation, medical treatment, vaccination and other technical matters, the Chinese health authority said, adding that more technical exchanges would be held.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

US Looks at New Covid Entry Rules for Travellers From China

Chinese Hospitals Flooded With Elderly Covid Patients

China Factory Hub Zhejiang to See 2 Million Daily Covid Cases

 

 

Tags:

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Beijing, Shanghai Resume 'Normal Routine' Amid Raging Covid
Beijing, Shanghai Resume 'Normal Routine' Amid Raging Covid
China Factory Hub Zhejiang to See 2 Million Daily Covid Cases
China Factory Hub Zhejiang to See 2 Million Daily Covid Cases
Tesla Pauses Shanghai Gigafactory Production Amid Covid Surge
Tesla Pauses Shanghai Gigafactory Production Amid Covid Surge
250 Million Chinese Caught Covid in 20 Days, Say Officials - FT
250 Million Chinese Caught Covid in 20 Days, Say Officials - FT
logo

Covid

US Looks at New Covid Entry Rules for Travellers From China
US Looks at New Covid Entry Rules for Travellers From China
Jim Pollard 28 Dec 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com