China Warned to Keep Politics Out of Climate Talks by Kerry

The US climate envoy met China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Premier Li Qiang as Washington bids to rebuild trust with Beijing ahead of COP28

China has been told to keep politics out of climate change discussions by US climate envoy John Kerry, as the world’s two biggest polluters continue their talks on reducing carbon emissions.

Kerry told Chinese Vice-President Han Zheng on Wednesday, after two days of what he called constructive but complex talks, that climate change is a “universal threat” that should be handled separately from broader diplomatic issues.

“We have the ability to … make a difference with respect to climate,” he said at a meeting at Beijing’s Great Hall of the People, China’s sprawling parliament building.

Kerry arrived in Beijing on Sunday as heatwaves scorched parts of Europe, Asia and the United States, underscoring the need for governments to take drastic action to reduce carbon emissions, which contribute to global warming and extreme weather events.

Also on AF: Investors Load Up Bullish Bets on China After Growth Setback

He has held meetings with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi and Premier Li Qiang as well as veteran climate envoy Xie Zhenhua in a bid to rebuild trust between the two sides ahead of COP28 climate talks in Dubai at the end of the year.

“If we can come together over these next months leading up to COP28, which will be the most important since Paris, we will have an opportunity to be able to make a profound difference on this issue,” he told Han.

Han said the two countries had maintained close communication and dialogue on climate since Kerry’s appointment as envoy, adding that a joint statement issued by the two sides has sent a “positive signal” to the world.

Kerry told reporters earlier that his talks with Chinese officials this week have been constructive but complicated, with the two sides still dealing with political “externalities”, including Taiwan.

“We’re just reconnecting,” he said. “We’re trying to re-establish the process we have worked on for years.”

“We’re trying to carve out a very clear path to the COP to be able to cooperate and work as we have wanted to with all the externalities,” Kerry said.

Climate diplomacy between the world’s top two emitters was suspended in August last year following the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, a democratically governed island that China claims.

Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

Read more:

China Wilts as Heatwave Hits Record 52C, Stressing Power Grid

Kerry Flies to China Seeking to Revive Climate Cooperation

Fast Debt Deals, Climate Funds Needed for Poor States: Yellen

China, Europe Must Share Climate Change, Poverty Burden: Li

Asia Rocked by More Record Heat in May as Climate Woes Rise