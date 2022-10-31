fbpx

Type to search

China

China’s Greenland Aims For Offshore Bond Payment Extension

October 31, 2022

The debt-ridden developer said it hopes to extend its repayment deadline after “experiencing significant declines in its sales and operations”


A sign of Greenland Holdings Corp. Ltd. is seen on its building in Beijing, China March 11, 2022. REUTERS:Tingshu Wang

 

Chinese property developer Greenland Holdings Corp is seeking an extension on bond repayments of $370 million due next month by up to two years.

The debt-ridden developer said on Monday it hopes to extend the repayment deadline after “experiencing significant declines in its sales and operations”.

Business has been hurt by the Covid situation and negative market conditions, it explained in an exchange filing.

State-backed Greenland joins a string of Chinese developers that have delayed or defaulted on offshore debt obligations since the second half of last year.

 

Property Sector Woes

Greenland has been reeling under financial stress since last year as China’s property sector woes deepened.

The developer also faces difficulties in repaying other securities on time, it said, and proposes to extend the maturity of a batch of notes due to mature next June by one year and the remaining seven series of bonds by two years.

In August, it borrowed 3 billion yuan ($411 million) from two state-owned shareholders to help it ensure the delivery of homes, a move seen by some analysts that indicated it still had support from the government.

 

  • Reuters, with additional editing from Alfie Habershon

 

Read more:

China to Ease Stock Rules But Property Outlook Still Dire

Investors Dump China Property Shares, Bonds as CIFI Defaults

Hong Kong Eases Mortgage Stress Test For Property Buyers

 

Tags:

Alfie Habershon

Alfie is a Reporter at Asia Financial. He previously lived in Mumbai reporting on India's economy and healthcare for data journalism initiative IndiaSpend, as well as having worked for London based Tortoise Media.

You Might also Like

Hong Kong Suggests Expanding Crypto Trade to Retail Market
Hong Kong Suggests Expanding Crypto Trade to Retail Market
China Banks See Bad Property Loans Piling Up – Nikkei
China Banks See Bad Property Loans Piling Up – Nikkei
China Property Bonds Being Shunned Over Default Danger
China Property Bonds Being Shunned Over Default Danger
China’s Economy Stumbles as Property, Covid Struggles Rage
China’s Economy Stumbles as Property, Covid Struggles Rage
logo

China

iPhone Output At Top China Plant Could Fall 30% Due to Covid
iPhone Output At Top China Plant Could Fall 30% Due to Covid
Vishakha Saxena 31 Oct 2022

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com