Mild Recovery in China Chip Imports Ahead of New US Curbs – SCMP

The data released by China’s customs department marked a small improvement for the country, which saw an 18.5% decline in chip imports in the first half of the year

China’s chip imports saw a smaller fall in September taking the overall decline in the country’s semiconductor inflows for the year so far to 14.6%, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The data released by China’s General Administration of Customs on Friday marked a small improvement for the country, which saw an 18.5% decline in chip imports in the first half of the year. The decline ahas been shrinking consistently since, with the drop in imports shrinking to 16.8% in the months ending July and 15.1% in the months ending August.

The recovery in Chinese chip imports comes just ahead of the United States’ impending new rules aimed at further curbing chip and chip-equipment related export to China. The rules, set to be released in the coming days, are likely to cut Chinese companies’ access to artificial intelligence chips through overseas units, sources have said.

Read the full story: SCMP

Vishakha Saxena

