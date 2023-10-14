fbpx

Semiconductors

Mild Recovery in China Chip Imports Ahead of New US Curbs – SCMP

October 14, 2023

The data released by China’s customs department marked a small improvement for the country, which saw an 18.5% decline in chip imports in the first half of the year


Chinese and US flags are seen with a semiconductor chip
The US is likely to cut Chinese companies’ access to artificial intelligence chips through overseas units, sources have said. Photo: Reuters

 

China’s chip imports saw a smaller fall in September taking the overall decline in the country’s semiconductor inflows for the year so far to 14.6%, according to a report by the South China Morning Post.

The data released by China’s General Administration of Customs on Friday marked a small improvement for the country, which saw an 18.5% decline in chip imports in the first half of the year. The decline ahas been shrinking consistently since, with the drop in imports shrinking to 16.8% in the months ending July and 15.1% in the months ending August.

The recovery in Chinese chip imports comes just ahead of the United States’ impending new rules aimed at further curbing chip and chip-equipment related export to China. The rules, set to be released in the coming days, are likely to cut Chinese companies’ access to artificial intelligence chips through overseas units, sources have said.

Read the full story: SCMP

 

  • Vishakha Saxena

 

Also read:

China Exploiting Open Source RISC-V Chip Tech, Warn Senators

ASML to Ship Top Tech to China Even as Dutch Chip Ban Starts

China Offering Millions to Foreign-Trained Chip, Tech Talents

Chinese Envoy Warns US: More Chip Bans and We’ll Hit Back

US Chip Sanctions Have Hardly Impacted China’s AI Capability

Blacklisted China Chip Giant SMIC Earned $1.5bn in US – WSJ

 

 

Vishakha Saxena

Vishakha Saxena

China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN
China Scientists Claim Quantum Computer Breakthrough – CGTN
Sean O'Meara 13 Oct 2023

AF China Bond

