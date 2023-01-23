fbpx

Type to search

Southeast Asia

Chinese Tourists Back in Thailand After Three-Year Break

January 23, 2023

Bangkok is expecting at least five million Chinese tourist arrivals this year – still less than half of their pre-pandemic numbers


Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Empty chairs are seen on a beach which is usually full of tourists, in Phuket, Thailand. Photo: Reuters

 

Chinese tourists are returning to Thailand for their first trips abroad since Beijing dropped its strict Covid-19 curbs and reopened its international borders.

With China celebrating the Lunar New Year, Asia’s tourist hotspots have been bracing for the return of Chinese tourists, who spent $255 billion a year globally before the pandemic. 

Countries from Thailand to Japan had depended on China as their largest source of foreign visitors.

 

Also on AF: Luxury Brands Bet on China’s Big Spenders’ Post-Covid Return

 

Beijing in December abruptly dropped some of the toughest Covid-19 restrictions on Earth, which had battered the world’s second-biggest economy.

The Chinese return has been welcomed by businesses, despite some wariness about a huge spike in Covid infections in China after Beijing ended its zero-Covid-19 policy.

Chinese visitors accounted for nearly a third of Thailand’s 40 million foreign tourist arrivals in pre-pandemic 2019.

The Thai government is expecting at least five million Chinese tourist arrivals this year, with some 300,000 coming in the first quarter.

 

  • Reuters with additional editing by Sean O’Meara

 

Read more:

Thailand Drops New Covid Vaccination Rule For Visitors

Thailand Bounces Back as New Year Spend Set For 3-Year-High

 

 

Sean O'Meara

Sean O'Meara is an Editor at Asia Financial. He has been a newspaper man for more than 30 years, working at local, regional and national titles in the UK as a writer, sub-editor, page designer and print editor. A football, cricket and rugby fan, he has a particular interest in sports finance.

You Might also Like

Luxury Brands Bet on China’s Big Spenders’ Post-Covid Return
Luxury Brands Bet on China’s Big Spenders’ Post-Covid Return
India Planning Record Borrowing in New Financial Year
India Planning Record Borrowing in New Financial Year
China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister
China Decoupling Will Cost Jobs: Germany Finance Minister
Pakistan Grid Outage Leaves Tens of Millions Without Power
Pakistan Grid Outage Leaves Tens of Millions Without Power
logo

Southeast Asia

China to Revive Outbound Group Travel to 20 Countries
China to Revive Outbound Group Travel to 20 Countries
Jim Pollard 22 Jan 2023

AF China Bond

  • Popular News
ABOUT AF
RESOURCES
LEGAL + PRIVACY
DISCLAIMER

Asia Financial is owned by Capital Link International Holdings Ltd, 902, Wilson House 19-27 Wyndham Street, Central, Hong Kong. www.capitallinkintl.com